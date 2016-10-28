Preview: Suns at Thunder

Russell Westbrook no longer has that famous running partner with him and that means he gets to take over games all by himself now. The Oklahoma City All-Star point guard closed well in the Thunder's first game without the departed Kevin Durant and aims for another solid outing against the visiting Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Westbrook had 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in Wednesday's 103-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, and he scored nine of his points in the final 4:09. "I was taking my time, picking my spots I wanted to get the ball at," Westbrook said afterward. "Just being patient and closing out the game." Phoenix wasn't even in the game in its opener as it suffered a 113-94 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. "We've got some adjustments to do," point guard Eric Bledsoe told reporters. "They went on a run, we could never bounce back from it. It's the first game."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE SUNS (0-1): Bledsoe had 16 points and five assists against Sacramento in his first regular-season game since undergoing knee surgery last December. One of Phoenix's best stretches during the opener came with all three first-round picks -- forwards Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss and point guard Tyler Ulis -- on the floor. "It was fun to watch," Suns coach Earl Watson said afterward. "Dragan came in and gave us great minutes. Marquese is Marquese. I think the biggest surprise out of the second unit was Tyler. His defense on the ball was aggressive and we need that energy."

ABOUT THE THUNDER (1-0): Westbrook committed just two turnovers in 36 minutes in a crisp effort against the 76ers and coach Billy Donovan emphasized that his star will have to take his foot off the pedal at times. "He can't facilitate every single shot, every single basket, every single assist," said Donovan, "because it's going to wear him out." The supporting cast will receive more opportunities to step up with Durant gone and centers Enes Kanter (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Steven Adams (16 points) each excelled against the 76ers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder won six of the past seven meetings.

2. Phoenix PG Brandon Knight is the team's sixth man with Bledsoe back and had just seven points on 1-of-8 shooting in the opener.

3. SG Victor Oladipo had just 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting in his Oklahoma City debut.

PREDICTION: Thunder 114, Suns 102