Westbrook's triple-double includes 51 points in Thunder's OT win

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook scored 51 points as part of a triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an 113-110 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Westbrook made 17 of 44 shots from the field and had 13 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the first-triple double that included 50 or more points since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

Thunder guard Victor Oladipo added 21 points. No other Oklahoma City player scored in double figures.

The Suns were led by guard TJ Warren's 30 points and nine rebounds. Guard Devin Booker scored 21 points and Eric Bledsoe added 17.

With 6:53 left in the fourth quarter, Warren drained a jumper to push Suns' lead to seven. Thunder center Steven Adams came back with a tip-back dunk.

However, Warren knocked down another jumper before Westbrook was fouled while hitting a shot. He missed the free throw, but Adams collected the rebound and was fouled by Suns center Tyson Chandler. Adams hit both free throws to close gap to 96-95 with 5:38 left in regulation.

A Westbrook layup put Oklahoma City ahead for the first time, but Suns guard Brevin Knight took the lead right back with a layup over Adams.

Oladipo hit two free throws and the Thunder were back in front 99-98. After the Suns came up empty on back-to-back possessions, Andre Roberson drained a long 3-pointer to give Oklahoma City a 102-98 advantage with 2:39 on the clock.

Suns scored the next four points and tied it. The Thunder had the ball with 30 seconds left. Westbrook missed back-to-back shots, but the Suns knocked the ball out with 1.1 seconds on the clock. Adams' shot was short and the game headed into overtime.

With 1:11 left in the extra period, Adams completed a three-point play that put Oklahoma City ahead 109-108. But Phoenix guard Eric Bledsoe hit a tough layup over a leaping Westbrook to put the Suns up 110-109.

With 13.5 seconds left, Oklahoma City had the ball. Westbrook drove straight down the lane for a layup that put the Thunder ahead by one with 7.5 seconds left.

Booker got the ball and tried to go baseline. But Roberson, for the second straight game, came up with a clutch blocked shot at the rim. Westbrook got the rebound and was fouled. He hit both free three to close the game.

NOTES: Oklahoma City PG Russell Westbrook was asked about Richard Harkaway, the 76ers fan who made an obscene gesture directed at him Wednesday night in Philadelphia. Harkaway claims the all-star instigated the confrontation by bringing attention to his weight. "Yeah man, I'm looking forward to tonight," Westbrook said Friday. ... Phoenix G Devin Booker said being picked by GMs around the league to be the breakout player of the year adds a little pressure to the season. "Good pressure to have," Booker told The Oklahoman. "Those are the brains of basketball so for them to predict that, it's an honor." ... According to Thunder F Enes Kanter, teammate G Victor Oladipo has a nickname that he shared with him Wednesday. "He told me two days ago before practice that they call him 'Mr. Fourth Quarter,'" Kanter said. "He said don't worry about, I'm going to finish the game."