Durant scores 44 as Thunder nip Suns in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A big effort from forward Kevin Durant was enough for the Oklahoma City Thunder to overcome the second-quarter ejection of guard Russell Westbrook on Wednesday.

Behind 44 points from Durant, in his first game back after missing six games with an ankle sprain, the Thunder edged the Phoenix Suns 137-134 in overtime.

Durant added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

”He just kept everyone in the right place, mentally and on the court,“ Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. ”That’s just what leaders do.

“Kevin played 39 minutes, which is probably a few more than we wanted him to play, but he felt good throughout the game, and we have the day off tomorrow.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe led Phoenix (18-16) with 29 points and eight assists. Forward Markieff Morris added 25, and guard Goran Dragic scored 21 for the Suns, who dropped their second game in as many nights.

“(Dragic and Bledsoe) were both in attack mode tonight,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “They get to the basket, but we probably got a little too individual. To have only 17 assists on 46 buckets in an overtime game, that’s a lot of one-on-one.”

Westbrook received a technical foul with 27.6 seconds left in the second quarter after an altercation with Suns center Alex Len during a battle for a rebound. Len received a flagrant foul on the play.

The second technical and the ejection came just 20 seconds later, when Westbrook exchanged words with the Phoenix bench after scoring a basket and being fouled.

Westbrook led all scorers in the with 20 first-half points.

“We all have to do a better job controlling our emotions, including myself,” Brooks said. “We have to make sure to keep our composure, because we need everyone on the court. It was a heated game, no question.”

Westbrook opted not to address the altercation after the game, responding to all questions about the incident and ejection with, “It was a good win for us.”

The referees tightened up the game in the third quarter, and both teams spent significant portions of the period on the free-throw line. The Suns went 16-for-19 on foul shots in the period, 29-for-35 overall. The Thunder (16-17) shot 13-for-13 from the free-throw line in the third, 44-for-49 on the night.

“The referees are going to tighten it up and not let it get out of control,” Hornacek said. “You’ve got to learn how to adjust to that and what they’re calling. We’ll probably watch this game and point some things out to our guys once again.”

The Suns trailed by as many as nine early in the fourth quarter but battled back to alternate leads with the Thunder.

Oklahoma City got the last possession of regulation, but guard Anthony Morrow’s 3-point attempt was off the mark.

Both teams went cold from the field in the overtime, with the first field goal coming with 1:54 remaining. Morrow hit a 3-pointer from the right corner and was fouled by forward Marcus Morris. He made the free throw to give Oklahoma City a 134-130 lead.

Durant was fouled with 1:05 left when he and Dragic were diving for a loose ball. Durant hit both free throws to extend the lead to six.

Phoenix scored twice in the next 15 seconds to cut the lead to two.

Suns guard P.J. Tucker missed a tip-in attempt off a Markieff Morris drive that would have tied the game with 9.7 seconds left, and the ball went out of bounds. After an official’s review, Phoenix maintained possession.

Morris missed a 3-pointer on the next play, and Thunder guard Anthony Roberson got the rebound and was fouled with 1.2 seconds left. Roberson made one of two free throws to seal the win.

NOTES: The Thunder beat the Suns 112-88 on Dec. 14, but Phoenix was missing leading scorer Goran Dragic, who was out with a lower back strain. “Dragic is as tough as any point guard in this league,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. ... Thunder F Serge Ibaka has made 49 3-pointers, four more than he made during his first five seasons in the NBA. ... The Suns are 6-8 in their past 14 games, including a six-game losing streak followed by a six-game win streak that was ended by the New Orleans Hornets on Tuesday.