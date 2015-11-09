Bench helps Thunder close out Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- During the Oklahoma City Thunder’s three-game losing streak, one group took the brunt of the criticism. The bench allowed large leads to slip away or was unable to keep games close.

In the first half Sunday against Phoenix, it looked like as if that issue would once again be the focal point if Oklahoma City lost. However, the reserves rebounded in the second half to help the Thunder knock off the Suns 124-103 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I think the key was just the pace,” Thunder center Enes Kanter said. “We were really sharing the ball. I think we had 27 fastbreak points. We were ready and everybody was on the same page. Everybody just went out there and just fought.”

Forward Kevin Durant scored 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting. He added 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals, and he hit six of seven free throws. Guard Russell Westbrook finished with 21 points and 13 assists.

Kanter and guard Dion Waiters came off the bench to score 21 and 19 points, respectively, for Oklahoma City (4-3). As a team, the Thunder outrebounded the Suns 52-33.

“They are relentless,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “Those guys, Kanter ... When Steven Adams is in there. (Serge) Ibaka, Russell. And when (Westbrook) shoots the ball, by the time he hits the floor, he’s back going after the rebound.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe posted 28 points and 11 assists for the Suns (3-4). Forward Markieff Morris added 19 points, and reserve forward T.J. Warren scored 17 points.

“We did a good job of battling back,” Suns center Tyson Chandler said, “but turnovers and offensive rebounds ended up killing us. With the way they fastbreak, you can’t turn the ball over because it’s easy layups.”

After watching a 13-point lead slip to nine, Oklahoma City went on a 20-5 run in the fourth quarter. The surge was keyed by a Westbrook layup and 3-pointers from Waiters and Durant.

Kanter added a couple of buckets, and soon the Thunder led by 24 points with 4:18 left in the game.

The Suns began to empty their bench at that point.

Led by Westbrook, the Thunder built a 15-point lead in the first quarter. It was punctuated when he came up with a steal and turned it into a rim-shaking dunk on the other end.

“I just go for it, I guess,” Westbrook said of his dunks. “Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t think. I just go. That’s half my problem.”

However, the Suns’ second unit rallied to tie the game at 29-29 heading into the second quarter.

Bledsoe was the main contributor for the Suns early on as he took advantage of any and all defenders trying to guard him. He finished the first half with 20 points.

Oklahoma City, however, clawed its way back on top behind Waiters. He came off the bench to and sparked a stagnant offense and helped give the Thunder a 60-54 halftime advantage.

“We just have to figure out what we’re trying to accomplish out there,” Chandler said. “We just have to understand a little better what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Durant and Westbrook picked up the scoring pace in the third quarter. Instead of settling for jumpers, both attacked the rim more by taking their defenders off the dribble.

With Bledsoe cooled off, the Suns turned to Morris. He found room in the paint and took over Phoenix’s offensive load.

Still, it wasn’t enough to counter the many weapons Oklahoma City was able to employ. When the starters did go to the bench, the Thunder reserves held the lead, with Kanter and forward Mitch McGary making plays on both ends.

Even with normal bench staples forwards Nick Collison and Anthony Morrow not getting a single minute of action, the Thunder’s bench outscored the Suns’ reserves 47-38.

“We talked about this during the timeouts,” Kanter said. “We have to do this because (opponents) are really going at us the last three games. So this game, the bench really helped us out. We were really ready. Most important thing was that we connected and everyone was on the same page.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City C Enes Kanter said he would be a better defensive force for the team this year. However, in the early going the numbers are not bearing that out. When Kanter is on the floor with F Serge Ibaka, the Thunder have minus-12.8 points per 100 possession. When C Steven Adams teams with Ibaka, the team is a plus-13 points. ... Phoenix Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said the team is figuring out the best way to make use of C Tyson Chandler. ... After three games in which the Thunder faltered in late-game situations, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he and G Russell Westbrook have had talks about how to handle those situations. ... With the Suns having two starting point guards, Brandon Knight and Eric Bledsoe, averaging a combined 39 points, they are still looking to open up the offense. “We have to spread the wealth a little just to make defenses be more honest,” Hornacek said.