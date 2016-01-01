Thunder stick with tradition, beat Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- For the eighth straight season, Oklahoma City played a game on New Years Eve. It has become a tradition for the Thunder.

It has also become an annual event for them to beat the Phoenix Suns before ringing in the new year. That tradition continued when the Thunder knocked off the Suns 110-106 Thursday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is now 7-1 on New Years Eve.

“I think there was some good moments and some bad moments,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “But just with their ability to create off the dribble I thought that caused us some problems on the defense end of the floor. But we found a way to win at the end and made some plays, which was fortunate to do.”

Guard Russell Westbrook scored 36 points and handed out 12 assists to lead Oklahoma City. He shot 12-for-19 from the field, collected five steals and had only two turnovers. Forward Kevin Durant posted 23 points on 9-of-21 shooting as the Thunder improved to 23-10.

Forward T.J. Warren paced the Suns with 29 points and nine rebounds. Forward P.J. Tucker added 22 points for Phoenix (12-23).

But it was the back and forth between Tucker and Westbrook at the end of the game that dominated the postgame conversions in both locker rooms.

“That’s just competitive,” Tucker said. “I love it. That’s why love playing OKC. They played so hard. They want to win every possession, every minute. You get in these games, every time we play them it’s a battle. I love to battle. It’s my thing.”

With 5:28 left in the fourth quarter, Warren sank a pair of free throws to cut Thunder’s lead to 100-95. Westbrook shot an air-ball and turned the ball over on consecutive possession. Suns center Tyson Chandler completed a three-point play, and the Suns were down by two.

Tucker tied the game at 100-100 on a long jumper with 3:47 to go. As he ran back down court, he put his hand to his ear, mocking the normally boisterous Thunder fans.

Westbrook put Oklahoma City up by two with 1:57 left. Chandler tied the game with a layup before Durant put Thunder back in front with a jumper.

After the Suns missed a long 3-pointer, Durant attempted his own, which came up short. However, forward Kyle Singler got the rebound and gave it back to Durant, who drove down the lane for a thunderous dunk and a four-point advantage with 31 seconds left.

Westbrook closed out the game at the free-throw line, where he was 11-for-11 on the night.

“It was a good night for him,” Durant said of Westbrook. “Making shots. Everything was good. He was just efficient. He had the ball in his hands and made good decisions. He took control of the game and made shots. That’s what he does. He’s a scorer. He’s a guy that sets everybody up. He was big tonight.”

Westbrook set the tone coming out of the gate. Knowing the Thunder had been getting off to slow starts, the energetic point guard attacked the Suns’ defense without fear. Westbrook ended the first quarter with 15 points on 6 of 6 shooting, yet the Thunder led only 28-26.

Phoenix stayed in the game by being efficient from 3-point range. The Suns drained six of their 12 long-distance attempts. Warren led the charge with three 3-pointers, and the Suns trailed 54-53 at halftime.

In previous weeks, Oklahoma City took positive steps to improving its defense. However, against Phoenix, it fallen backward. Despite missing two starters, the Suns scored from the perimeter and in the paint.

Even though the Suns rank 18th in the NBA in rebounding, they stayed competitive on the boards with the Thunder, who lead the league in rebound differential. Each team finished with 37 rebounds.

“They talk a lot,” Chandler said of the Thunder. “And we’re in a place right now where we are trying to win games. Ain’t no back down from us. They are a good basketball team. They won tonight, you have to respect that. I love KD, I love Russ. They are like family to me. It’s nothing malicious, but it’s definitely the competitors.”

NOTES: The Thunder recalled F Mitch McGary from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA Development League after a two-week stint. “The one thing I give Mitch credit for is that this was I think Mitch’s idea,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He really wanted to kind of get himself back. He really wanted to get some confidence back; he wanted to play. He wanted to go back down there and just see if he could improve.” ... Despite playing for Detroit now, former Suns F Marcus Morris said internal problems in Phoenix were evident when he was part of the team. “It’s self-explanatory,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “You see what’s going on. Sorry to say it, but it’s self-explanatory. I don’t know what’s going on over there. It’s like a (clown) show right now.” ... Suns F Jon Leuer sat out Thursday’s game. “He twisted his ankle a couple of games ago,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “He tried to play a little bit (Wednesday). He said just every time he took a step, he can’t push off.”