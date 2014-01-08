Preview: Suns at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves aim to keep alive an impressive offensive stretch and move above .500 when they host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Minnesota made a season-high 16-of-26 3-pointers in a 126-95 victory at Philadelphia on Monday, the team’s fourth win in six games. The Timberwolves have averaged 120.3 points over their last three contests to bump their overall average to 107.4, second in the NBA.

Phoenix has been among the league leaders in scoring much of the season but was stymied in a 92-87 loss at Chicago on Tuesday. Goran Dragic scored 21 points to pace the Suns, who tied a season low with 12 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor. That loss came in the opener of a season-long five-game road trip for Phoenix.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE SUNS (20-13): While Minnesota has been filling it up of late, Phoenix is showing the effects of the absence of guard Eric Bledsoe, who ranks second on the team in scoring and assists but has missed three straight games due to a knee injury. The Suns were able to take advantage of a woeful Milwaukee team in a 116-100 win on Saturday but have averaged 89 points - more than 14 below their season norm - in the other two contests without Bledsoe and needed a late tip-in at Chicago to avoid establishing a new season low in scoring. Bledsoe said he feels better but is out another week or so.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (17-17): Swingman Corey Brewer set the tone in the 3-point showing at Philadelphia by hitting his first three from beyond the arc and scoring all 15 of his points in a 70-point first half for Minnesota. Brewer had some recent shooting woes but has bounced back to post a 51.8 percent mark in his last six games, during which he has recorded 14 steals. A loss would continue a frustrating trend for Minnesota, which has lost seven straight times when it had the opportunity to move above .500.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota has won four of the last six meetings after dropping nine in a row.

2. The Timberwolves rank third in the league in steals (9.4) while Phoenix is fourth (8.9).

3. Minnesota C Ronny Turiaf had nine rebounds and two blocks against Philadelphia in his first game since Nov. 1

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 113, Suns 108