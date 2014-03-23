Preview: Suns at Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns continue their pursuit of a possible playoff berth when they begin a three-game road trip at Minnesota on Sunday. Phoenix has won two straight and four of its last five to get within a half-game of Memphis entering Saturday in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but the Suns play nine of their final 13 games on the road, where they are 8-11 against teams from the West. Eric Bledsoe scored 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to lift Phoenix to a 98-92 win over Detroit at home Friday.

Minnesota still has designs on a late push but a 129-106 setback at Houston on Thursday hurt the cause. One night after securing an overtime victory at Dallas, the Timberwolves ran out of steam against the high-powered Rockets, who scored 102 points over the final three quarters. Kevin Love scored 29 points and center Gorgui Dieng had 22 points and 21 rebounds in his third start in place of Nikola Pekovic, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE SUNS (40-29): It is undeniable that Bledsoe’s successful return from knee surgery has been a big boost, as the club dropped six of the previous nine games before his comeback earlier this month. He is averaging 15.3 points in the four victories during the 4-1 surge and his ability to defend on the ball has helped Phoenix - which gives up an average of 102.7 points - limit opponents to 94.5 points in the four wins. Bledsoe, who ranked third in the NBA in steal percentage (3.7) last season - an estimate of the number of opponents’ possessions that result in a steal by that player - has produced six thefts in the last three games.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (34-33): Love has played at an MVP-caliber level all season, but Minnesota often struggles when he gets little support. While Dieng had a breakout performance Thursday, second-leading scorer Kevin Martin was limited to six points and Corey Brewer - the only other healthy starter averaging in double figures - was held scoreless for the first time since Jan. 11, 2013. Since returning from a thumb injury at the beginning of the month, Martin is averaging 24.7 points in six wins against 14.3 in four losses.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns G Goran Drajic had 26 points and nine assists as the Suns took the first meeting in Minneapolis in January, and Love had 33 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in a win at Phoenix last month.

2. Phoenix F P.J. Tucker has at least one steal in 11 straight games, averaging 2.2 thefts along the way.

3. Love is a 36.6 percent shooter in 12 career games against Phoenix, his second-lowest mark again any team in the NBA.

PREDICTION: Suns 109, Timberwolves 108