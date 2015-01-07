Preview: Suns at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are experiencing a dreadful campaign and will attempt to halt a 12-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Minnesota hasn’t won since Dec. 10 while playing without starters Kevin Martin, Nikola Pekovic and Ricky Rubio and suffered a 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Phoenix won for the ninth time in 11 games when it defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 102-96 on Tuesday.

Timberwolves rookie forward Andrew Wiggins said the losing streak is frustrating but he’s also trying to look for positives. “We’re losing right now; it’s growing pains,” Wiggins told reporters. “That’s no excuse, though. We’re growing every day. We’re thinking about that Phoenix game now and thinking about how we’re going to get that game.” The Suns have scored 100 or more points in each of their last nine contests and were led by forward Markieff Morris (26 points, 10 rebounds) against Milwaukee.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE SUNS (21-16): Backup point guard Isaiah Thomas had 19 points versus Milwaukee and has strung together three consecutive double-digit outings. Thomas is averaging 16.3 points on 15-of-24 shooting over the stretch, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range. Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe are the starting guards but Thomas has fit it well off the bench and his latest hot stretch follows a two-game drought in which he was 3-of-15 from the field.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-28): Coach Flip Saunders will be back on the sideline after missing Monday’s game with the flu and forward Robbie Hummel will miss his second straight game due to the illness, but it hasn’t yet been determined if forward Chase Budinger will suit up. ”It’s been rough; it got me good,” Budinger told reporters after attending Tuesday’s practice. “It hit me hard one night and just didn’t stop for about 72 hours. I got the best rest I’ve had in a couple days (Monday) night and I’m starting to feel a little better.” Budinger has missed the last two games and said whether he plays or not against the Suns will depend on how he feels Wednesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has prevailed in eight of its last 10 visits to Minnesota.

2. Suns SG Gerald Green is 6-of-19 shooting over the last two games.

3. Timberwolves C Gorgui Dieng scored a season-best 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against Denver for his eighth double-double of the season.

PREDICTION: Suns 114, Timberwolves 107