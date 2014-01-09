Suns 104, Timberwolves 103: Goran Dragic scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Gerald Green hit the go-ahead jumper with 3.9 seconds left as Phoenix rallied to steal a win at Minnesota.

Channing Frye collected 22 points for the Suns, who trailed by nine with just over four minutes left. Green had 14 points and Miles Plumlee added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Timberwolves fell to 0-10 in games decided by four points or fewer and lost for the eighth straight time when they had a chance to move above .500. Kevin Martin led the way with 20 points, but had just four after halftime and missed in the lane as time expired.

Corey Brewer (15 points) nailed a 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 97-88 advantage with 4:31 to go before Dragic led Phoenix back, scoring four quick points and then later in transition to trim his team’s deficit to 103-101 with 1:08 left. The Timberwolves turned the ball over on their next two possessions and Green made them pay for the second one, hitting a baseline jumper for the final margin.

Minnesota scored the first nine points of the game but Frye hit three 3-pointers to help Phoenix race to a 27-23 lead after one quarter. The Timberwolves fought back into the lead on a Nikola Pekovic basket with 4:13 left in the third and went up 79-72 when Ronny Turiaf opened the scoring in the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pekovic scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime. ... Timberwolves F Chase Buddinger made his season debut after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, scoring six points in 11 minutes. ... Brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris combined for 18 points and 10 rebounds off the Phoenix bench, with Markieff hitting one free throw with 41.4 seconds left to make it a 103-102 game.