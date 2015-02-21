Wiggins hits winner as Timberwolves top Suns

MINNEAPOLIS -- Leading by one with 34 seconds to play, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders drew up a pick-and-roll play involving the two cornerstones of the franchise.

Point guard Ricky Rubio fed rookie forward Andrew Wiggins, who drove the lane for a spinning lay-up with 17 seconds the play, the decisive final basket in a 110-107 win over the Phoenix Suns at Target Center on Friday night.

“He makes the plays easier for everyone around him,” Wiggins said. “Ricky told me exactly what to do. He said ‘slip,’ so I slipped. He made it easy on me.”

Wiggins finished with 20 points in his final game as a teenager. The first overall pick from last summer’s draft turns 20 on Monday. Saturday’s 20-point performance was his 17th of the season, more than all other NBA rookies combined. He finished nine points shy of Kevin Garnett’s franchise record (835) for points as a teenager.

“I‘m gonna miss it,” Wiggins said when asked if he’s going to miss his teen years. “I like being young.”

Rubio had 10 points and also dished out 14 assists, including five in the first seven minutes of the game. He finished two rebounds shy of his fourth career triple-double.

“If (Wiggins) runs and plays with that energy, he’s going to get a lot of buckets,” Rubio said. “That means a lot of assists for me.”

“I thought he did a good job,” Saunders said. “I thought he was aggressive, he handled the ball, he had 14 assists so he got the ball to people. He made some big plays and made his free throws.”

The Timberwolves led by as many as 14 in the first half and by 10 at the break before the Suns began whittling down Minnesota’s advantage. A 35-point third, led by guard Eric Bledsoe’s 10 third-quarter points, pulled Phoenix within three heading to the final frame.

From there, the teams traded leads 10 times over the final 12 minutes until Kevin Martin’s floater with 3:37 to play gave the Wolves the lead for good.

Martin finished with 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting to lead Minnesota.

“You can’t wait until the second half to start playing in these games and when you’re chasing down 10, there’s really no pressure on them,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “What’s the biggest lead we got? Two or three? We were never able to jump them and get a lead and put a little pressure on them. Then they made some plays at the end.”

Rubio was the main defensive stopper on Bledsoe in the fourth quarter. After single-handedly getting the Suns back into the game in the third, Bledsoe was held without a point the rest of the way. His driving layup attempt with 12 seconds to play would have pulled Phoenix within one, but Rubio defended it aggressively and the shot missed badly.

“He drives fast but I think I jumped straight up and didn’t foul him and made it a tough layup,” Rubio said.

Suns forward Markieff Morris led all scorers with 31 points as all five Phoenix starters finished in double figures. Bledsoe and guard Gerald Green each finished with 12 points and six assists. Forward P.J. Tucker and center Alex Len had 11 points apiece. Len also had 10 rebounds.

The Timberwolves, who have the worst record in the Western Conference, have now won four of their past six games.

They play a road game in Houston on Monday before one of the most hyped games in recent franchise history on Wednesday, when Garnett, acquired Thursday from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Thaddeus Young, is expected to make his second debut with the Timberwolves.

Phoenix, which dropped out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the West just before the All-Star break, have now lost six of seven. The Suns had just five players available off the bench following a flurry of trade activity Thursday. The Suns traded away guards Goran Dragic and Zoran Dragic to the Miami Heat, guard Isaiah Thomas to the Boston Celtics and forwards Miles Plumlee and Tyler Ennis to the Milwaukee Bucks. They received Brandon Knight from the Bucks, Danny Granger from the Heat and Marcus Thornton from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s been kind of tough these last few hours so we’re just trying to get the energy back,” Green said. “I feel like a lot of players, especially yesterday, were just a little down and out, a couple players gone that everybody was pretty good friends with. Today we were, not trying to figure it out, but just get the energy back.”

Knight, Granger and Thornton are not expected to be available until Saturday night against Chicago, at the earliest.

NOTES: Suns C Alex Len was in the starting lineup Friday after missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break with an ankle sprain. ... Timberwolves F Anthony Bennett, who started at power forward for the Timberwolves with Thaddeus Young traded to Philadelphia, left the game late in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury. ... Timberwolves F Shabazz Muhammad was available off the bench with a finger injury. ... Timberwolves F Robbie Hummel did not play with a fractured right hand. ... Phoenix concludes a quick two-game road trip Saturday with a game at Chicago. ... Minnesota travels to Houston for a game against the Rockets on Monday.