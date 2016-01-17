Timberwolves end nine-game losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves interim head coach Sam Mitchell sat back with five minutes left in his team’s game against the Phoenix Suns and was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Minnesota, which hadn’t won a game in 2016, blew out Phoenix 117-87 at Target Center on Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak in the process.

”We got the weight off our back,“ Mitchell said. ”I feel good for (the players). As coaches, we’re conditioned to go through these things, but the players are the ones out there expending the energy. They’re the ones out there playing.

“One thing I give (our) group credit for is, they don’t hang their heads. They don’t point fingers. They come to work every day ready to work on their game and try to become a better basketball team. You need some wins along the way to verify the hard work you’re putting in.”

Guard Andrew Wiggins had 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting as Minnesota won for the first time since a 94-80 win over the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30. The 30-point margin of victory was the largest for the Wolves this season. The win also ended a six-game losing streak against the Suns.

“We haven’t had a good win like this where we’ve been able to really pull a lead out and keep the lead,” said Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that everyone came to play today.”

Minnesota shot 56.5 percent from the floor, scoring 117 points on just 69 shot attempts. The Wolves also connected on seven 3-pointers and shot 80 percent from the free-throw line.

“If a guy doesn’t have pride to go out there and stop someone ... You can’t have the coaches go out there and guard them. That’s pride,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “These guys can call themselves basketball players but until you go out there and try to stop somebody, get in front of somebody, take a charge or do something. We’ve got one or two guys maybe on this team that do that.”

Guard Brandon Knight led the Suns with 20 points as Phoenix lost its fourth consecutive game and 13th in its last 14 games. The Suns dropped to 2-13 on the road against Western Conference opponents this season.

“We’ve just got to keep playing, keep fighting, keep trying to remain positive,” Knight said. “We’ve still got a lot of time left. (We) can’t be negative.”

Phoenix led by four early, taking an 8-4 lead on a dunk by center Tyson Chandler almost three minutes in. But Minnesota scored the next seven, taking the lead on a 19-foot jumper by Wiggins.

The Timberwolves never trailed again.

Wiggins scored 12 points in the first quarter as the Wolves led by one, and he scored 16 in the first half as Minnesota carried a 58-48 lead into the locker room.

A long 3-pointer by Towns pushed the Wolves’ lead to 67-53 four minutes into the third quarter before the Suns made their final push. Forward Markieff Morris finished a 3-point play and guard Devin Booker drove to the hoop for a dunk as Phoenix narrowed its deficit to nine points.

But Minnesota outscored the Suns 16-11 to close out the quarter, then started the fourth on an 11-4 run to open up a 21-point lead. The Timberwolves led by as many as 34 in the final quarter, outscoring Phoenix 34-14 in the final 12 minutes.

It was a step forward for a team that has squandered 17-point leads three times this season.

“Our M.O. has been to give up those leads in about two or three minutes,” Mitchell said. “But I thought the starters built on it, the second group came in and they extended it further. Our guys didn’t let up; we kept the hammer down and we remembered how we got the lead.”

Seven players scored in double figures for Minnesota, including point guard Ricky Rubio, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Towns had 14 points and grabbed eight boards.

“We needed that win,” Rubio said.

Morris had 17 points and Booker had 11 for the Suns.

NOTES: Suns G Ronnie Price missed his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. Price underwent surgery on his toe on Friday and is expected to miss the next three weeks. ... Timberwolves G Kevin Martin was available after missing one game because of illness. ... Timberwolves G Tyus Jones and F Damjan Rudez were inactive. ... Phoenix begins a two-game homestand against the Indiana Pacers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday. ... Minnesota opens a two-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday.