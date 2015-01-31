Preview: Suns at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when they host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Golden State was outplayed by the Utah Jazz on Friday and fell 110-100 to lose a second straight game for the third time this season. Phoenix went 6-2 on a franchise-record eight-game homestand and completed it with a 99-93 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

The Suns thumped the Warriors in their lone meeting this season by taking a 107-95 decision in Phoenix on Nov. 9. Golden State coach Steve Kerr was disappointed with his club’s approach in the loss to Utah and had no problem expressing it. “We didn’t have enough life to win a game on the road against a hungry, young team,” Kerr told reporters. “It’s all energy, it’s all focus and being on edge. Everybody in this league has so much talent, so it’s usually the team that has a little better edge — physically, emotionally.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE SUNS (28-20): Phoenix has won 16 of its last 22 games but will play five of its next eight on the road after the lengthy dose of home contests. Starting guards Eric Bledsoe (23 points) and Goran Dragic (21) combined for 44 points against Chicago’s Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler and will be asked to produce big again versus Golden State’s star combo. Forward Markieff Morris had 12 points and a season-best 14 rebounds against the Bulls for his seventh double-double of the campaign.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (36-8): All-Star point guard Stephen Curry was the lone starter on his game against Utah as he knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 32 points for his ninth 30-point outing of the season. Fellow All-Star guard Klay Thompson had just 12 points after scoring 22 or more in seven consecutive games, including the memorable 52-point performance in which he scored a record 37 points in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings. Thompson missed all three of his 3-point attempts against the Jazz to end a streak of making at least one in 29 consecutive games, which began Nov. 28.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won five straight home games against Phoenix.

2. Slumping Suns SG Gerald Green (4-of-16 over previous two games) didn’t see any action against Chicago.

3. Golden State has allowed an average of 109.6 points over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Suns 124, Warriors 121