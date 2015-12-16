Preview: Suns at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have had a few days to lick their wounds following their first loss of the season and are ready to begin another streak when they return home to host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Warriors had a 28-game winning streak dating back to last season come to an end at Milwaukee on Saturday, which was the second night of a back-to-back at the end of a seven-game road trip and came on after a double-overtime win in Boston.

“I told the guys, ‘Now we can have a regular season,’” Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters. “There’s been kind of a playoff feel to this, with the streak and all the media attention around. I’m not sure if all of that is going anywhere, but our goal was always to get better, each and every time we step on the floor — whether that’s in practice or in the game.” Golden State returned to the Bay Area on Sunday and enjoyed full practices on Monday and Tuesday while giving Klay Thompson and Harrison Barnes more time to rest ankle injuries. The Suns gave up a season-high 135 points in a 19-point home loss to the Warriors on Nov. 27 and began their two-game road trip with a 104-94 setback in Dallas on Monday. Phoenix could use some consistency from guard Brandon Knight, who is alternating between hot and cold shooting over the last few games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE SUNS (11-15): Knight endured the worst shooting performance of his career with a 0-of-12 effort in a loss to Portland on Friday. The 24-year-old appeared to bounce back with 25 points in a win over Minnesota on Sunday and had 12 points at the half on Monday before going scoreless after the break. Knight is averaging 20.4 points and 5.3 assists and is joined by Eric Bledsoe, who is up to 22.3 points and 6.5 assists after scoring at least 23 points in each of the last three games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (24-1): Golden State almost seems relieved to have the streak behind it. “It’s the regular season. We need to get back to practice and get back to focusing our work on what we need to improve,” interim coach Luke Walton told reporters. “It’s important for us realize that (the streak) was great, but we’re a quarter of the way through the regular season. What we’re trying to do is be an NBA championship team, and that requires a lot of work and getting back to the fundamentals and basics of the game.” Saturday’s 108-95 loss also marked the first time the Warriors failed to reach 100 points.

1. The Warriors have taken four straight in the series by an average of 14.3 points.

2. Phoenix F Jon Leuer scored in double figures in each of the last eight games.

3. Barnes (ankle) sat out the entire road trip and is expected to miss at least the next two games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 120, Suns 101