Preview: Suns at Warriors

The Splash Brothers were hotter than lava in their last contest and the Golden State Warriors seek their 48th consecutive home victory when they entertain the lowly Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Shooting guard Klay Thomason scored 37 points and was 8-of-11 from 3-point range while point guard Stephen Curry scored 34 points and made seven 3-pointers as Golden State rolled to a 128-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Warriors, who own the best record in NBA history through 64 games, had 81 first-half points against Portland — the most by any team in the league this season — while winning for the 10th time in 11 games. Golden State could be without the services of small forward Andre Iguodala, who sprained his left ankle and underwent X-rays — which came back negative — after Friday’s victory. Phoenix is experiencing a lost season but has found a keeper in rookie sharpshooter Devin Booker, who scored a season-high 35 points in Thursday’s 116-98 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. Booker has topped 30 points in three of the past five games and is averaging 28.4 points and five assists during the stretch.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE SUNS (17-48): Point guard Brandon Knight returned in the loss to Denver and contributed 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting in 25 minutes off the bench. Knight missed 21 games because of a sports hernia injury and coach Earl Watson plans to proceed cautiously with the fifth-year pro. “He had a sports hernia, a slight tear, so you know that’s serious,” Watson told reporters. “That injury kind of ended my career, so I understand the seriousness of that injury.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (58-6): The long-range shooting has been exceptional all season as Thompson (204) joined Curry (NBA-record 311) as the only players in NBA history to make more than 200 3-pointers in four consecutive seasons. Curry has repeatedly taken 3-point shots from 30 or more feet away and said he feels the freedom to shoot from anywhere on the court. “The confidence is a little better,” Curry said after the victory. “If you have an opportunity and it is in the flow of the offense, I have that confidence to take it.”

1. The Warriors have won this season’s three meetings by an average of 17.3 points and have won the past six matchups.

2. Golden State PF Draymond Green is averaging 11.3 points in 12 games since the All-Star break after averaging 14.2 points prior to the layoff.

3. Phoenix F P.J. Tucker missed all nine of his field-goal attempts against Denver and is shooting a career-worst 39.6 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Warriors 133, Suns 90