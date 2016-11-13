Preview: Suns at Warriors

Steph Curry is on another of his trademark scoring binges and his Golden State Warriors are streaking as well entering a matchup with the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday. After missing all 10 of his 3-point tries in a 20-point loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 4 — snapping his NBA record of making at least one triple in 157 straight regular-season games — Curry has rediscovered his touch to lead the Warriors to three straight wins.

The two-time MVP is a remarkable 24-of-38 from beyond the arc while averaging 34.3 points since his forgettable night. "I was just trying to be myself and help my team win while doing what I can on both sides of the floor while bringing some energy," Curry told reporters after scoring 33 points in Thursday's 125-101 win in Denver. "Obviously confidence is everything, so I have to keep that consistency." He hit five 3-pointers in eight attempts in a 28-point effort at Phoenix on Oct. 30 as Golden State won its eighth straight in the series. That was part of an 0-4 start for the Suns, who are entering a six-game road trip on a sour note after a 122-104 home loss to Brooklyn on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE SUNS (3-7): Defense continues to be a massive problem for Phoenix, which entered Saturday last in the NBA in opponents' scoring (113 points) and offered little resistance against the Nets, especially down the stretch. Brooklyn scored an eye-popping 20 points in the final three-plus minutes to turn a tight affair into a laugher and prevent the Suns from achieving three straight home wins for the first time since last November. Starting guards Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker combined to shoot 6-of-26 and reserve Brandon Knight was 2-of-13 for Phoenix, which played its third straight game without center Tyson Chandler (personal reasons).

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (7-2): Klay Thompson also has been on the mark during the three-game winning streak, shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 50 percent from long distance while averaging 21 points. The fifth-year pro missed all six of his 3-point tries at Phoenix earlier this season, part of a 3-of-28 showing through the first four games. Thompson, whose first time reaching the 40-point mark (43) last season came against Phoenix on Dec. 16, 2015, has recovered to hit 15-of 36 in the past five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State's margin of victory is 12.9 during its eight-game winning streak versus Phoenix.

2. Suns F Jared Dudley has scored 19 points and 17 points, respectively, in his last two games after hitting double digits just once in his first seven contests.

3. Warriors F Kevin Durant is averaging 29 points and hitting 53 percent of his 3-pointers at home.

PREDICTION: Warriors 121, Suns 102