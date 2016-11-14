Thompson, Warriors shoot past Suns

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors are emphasizing sharing the ball among their multiple-superstar lineup early this season.

That meant trusting one of their slumping stars Sunday night, and they were rewarded for doing it.

Klay Thompson saved nine of his season-high 30 points for a late 18-4 run as the Warriors survived a scare from the Phoenix Suns to record a 133-120 victory.

Stephen Curry matched Thompson’s point total, and Kevin Durant added 29 as a rested Golden State team had to extend itself to beat a Phoenix club that played Saturday night and traveled in for the contest.

“You let a team get going, especially one that is as talented as these guys are, with all this fast, athletic talent, then they are coming downhill at you and it’s tough to corral them,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the Suns. “They did a great job. I thought they played a really good game.”

Thompson, who had 2-for-10 and 2-for-7 games from 3-point range last week and began the night having made just 28.1 percent of his threes, buried two 3-pointers and three free throws after getting fouled on a third 3-point attempt in the key stretch.

He insisted afterward his slow start to the season wasn’t about to affect his game plan.

“I’ve gone through plenty of slumps in college,” the Washington State product said. “That really made me stronger. I’ve done too many great things to doubt myself.”

Shaun Livingston had two baskets in the burst, Durant a 3-pointer and Draymond Green a dunk, the latter completing the run and giving Golden State a 124-115 lead with 2:40 remaining.

The Warriors went on to record a season-best point total while beating the Suns for a ninth straight time overall and a 10th time in a row at home.

Golden State’s eighth win in nine games since a season-opening loss to San Antonio didn’t come easily, which Green tried to explain afterward.

“It was a letdown game,” he said. “Five o’clock start. No shootaround. Laying around all day. And your fans aren’t going to bring the energy, either. It’s 5 o’clock for them, too.”

Thompson hit 11 of 18 shots and 5 of 8 3-point tries on a night when the Warriors shot 51.7 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Warriors (8-2) made 16 3-pointers in the game, outscoring the Suns 48-24 from deep.

Curry, who hit five 3-pointers, contributed six rebounds and six assists, and Durant snatched a team-high nine rebounds. Green added 14 points, a game-high 11 assists and seven rebounds.

The Suns (3-8) put six players in double figures, led by T.J. Warren and Eric Bledsoe with 20 points apiece.

“Our team bounced back tonight,” Phoenix coach Earl Watson said after the defeat. “We understand that we have a young team. We understand we have a chance to win every game. Winning is important. Being in a position to finish games is important.”

Warren buried 10 of his 18 shots, helping the Suns shoot 51.1 percent from the field.

Devin Booker had 19 points, and Jared Dudley hit three 3-pointers on a 14-point night off the bench for the Suns, who were coming off a 122-104 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix fell for the fourth time in five games.

“I support them getting an opportunity and letting them thrive,” said Watson, whose starting lineup is the youngest in franchise history. “Let them succeed or have challenges down the stretch. It’s only going to make them better in the long run.”

The Suns trailed 99-87 before bridging the third and fourth quarters with a 15-2 run that produced a 102-101 lead with 9:18 to go. Warren and Bledsoe had 3-pointers in the sequence.

Two more 3-pointers by Leandro Barbosa and Dudley pushed the Phoenix lead to 114-109 before Barbosa fouled Thompson on a missed trey, resulting in the three free throws that began the game-swinging, 18-4 flurry.

Until Warriors rookie Patrick McCaw buried a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third period, neither team led by more than nine points as the Suns successfully matched hoops with the Warriors.

Barbosa, a former Warrior, had three second-quarter hoops, including a 20-footer at the 7:57 mark that gave Phoenix a 46-37 lead.

However, the Warriors gradually drew even and then went up by as many as 12 before third quarter’s end as Curry connected on four of his 3-pointers, two apiece in each of the second and third periods.

NOTES: The Warriors played a 96th consecutive game without taking back-to-back losses, breaking the NBA record of 95 set by the Utah Jazz from Nov. 22, 1997, to March 19, 1999. ... The game matched the NBA’s No. 1 offense (Golden State, 114.6 points per game) against the league’s 30th-ranked defense (Phoenix, 113.9 points allowed). ... While Golden State won its ninth in a row against Phoenix, the Suns hold the distinction of having dealt the Warriors more losses (137) than any other opponent in franchise history.