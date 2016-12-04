Warriors extend record for avoiding losing streaks

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors had gone an NBA-record 105 games without consecutive regular-season losses before facing the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made sure that record streak stayed alive at 106.

Curry scored 31 points, Thompson had 26 and the Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 138-109.

The Warriors bounced back from a 132-127 double-overtime loss to Houston on Thursday.

"I don't know how long we can keep that streak alive, but it's really impressive," Thompson said. "I'm not going to lie. It's something we're really proud of. It shows the world we respond when we have an off night. The other night was one of those, and tonight we made up for it."

Curry drew a blank when he was asked if he knew when the last time was that Golden State dropped back-to-back games in the regular season. Who could blame him? The last time that happened was April 5 and 7 in 2015 when they lost to San Antonio and New Orleans, on the road.

Related Coverage Preview: Suns at Warriors

"There's a resiliency to our team, but in this league anything can happen," Curry said. "So for us to be able to correct mistakes and find ways to bounce back quickly and not have multiple games in a row where you don't show up to play says a lot about the character we have on this team.

"Obviously, the regular season you want to continue to build momentum and not have those ruts and hopefully that continues through the playoffs."

Draymond Green had a season-high 13 assists, nine points and five rebounds for the Warriors (17-3). Kevin Durant added 20 points and eight assists. David West had a season-high 10 points off the bench, going 5 of 5 from the field. JaVale McGee, another reserve, had 11 points and six rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe led the Suns (6-14) with 27 points and Devin Booker had 21. Brandon Knight scored 14 points off the bench.

The Warriors shot 66.7 percent from 3-point range (14 of 21), their highest percentage since shooting .688 at Cleveland on Jan. 29, 2013. Thompson made 6 of 7 from long range and Curry was 5 of 7.

Phoenix made 11 of 32 (34.4) 3-point shots.

"We know they're a great team at home," Suns coach Earl Watson said. "They're a great team anywhere. They came in and bounced back after a loss, and you have to give them credit for that. They came out focused. They came out with a purpose. They shot the ball great."

The Warriors built a nine-point halftime lead and then blitzed the Suns 42-27 in the third quarter to take a 108-84 advantage into the fourth. They set a season high for third-quarter points and scored the second-most points in any quarter this season.

Curry had yet another strong third quarter, scoring 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3 of 4 from long range. He drilled a 3-point shot to put the Warriors ahead 91-67 with 4:43 left in the third. Curry hit from long range again with 2:30 left, giving the Warriors a 30-point lead at 101-71.

"You come out aggressive out of halftime, especially depending on how the game goes," Curry said. "I would hope to try to do that every time I'm on the floor in some shape or form to impact the game and try to build momentum for our team. Maybe I've got fresh legs coming out of the break and we can recharge."

The Warriors made their first six 3-point shots and finished 8 of 10 in the first half, building a 66-57 lead.

Thompson, who made all four of his shots from long range, scored 16 first-half points and Curry had 11.

Bledsoe scored 20 first-half points, going 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 from long range. Booker added 14 points.

"Offensively, we were stagnant," Booker said. "We weren't moving the ball well, and that's what happens when you play good teams. They played good team defense."

NOTES: One day after publicly revealing he used medicinal marijuana in the wake of back surgery, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he hopes the NBA and other professional sports leagues will allow players to use the drug as a safe alternative to prescription opioids for pain relief. "That stuff is awful, that stuff is dangerous," Kerr said of opioids. "The addiction possibility, what it can lead to, the long-term health risks. So the issue that's really important is how do we do what's best for the players." ... Suns F T.J. Warren (minor head injury) missed his seventh straight game. ... F P.J. Tucker started in his place of Warren for the third straight and fourth overall time. Tucker averaged 19 points in his previous two starts before facing Golden State.