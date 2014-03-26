Preview: Suns at Wizards

The Phoenix Suns will have to be good on the road if they are to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010, with seven of the last 11 games away from home. The Suns have won four of the last five on the road and will look to extend their winning streak to five games overall when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Phoenix is in a three-way battle for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference while the Wizards stand comfortably in sixth place in the East.

Washington is heading toward its first postseason appearance since 2008, despite losing three of its last four contests, and plays six of the next eight at home. The Wizards got 23 points from Trevor Ariza and forced 21 turnovers to beat the Suns 101-95 on Jan. 24. Washington’s Bradley Beal and John Wall will take on Eric Bledsoe and Goran Dragic of Phoenix in a battle of two of the best backcourt duos in the league.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE SUNS (42-29): Phoenix is a half-game behind Dallas and Memphis for a playoff spot in the West after winning six of seven. Bledsoe scored at least 20 points in the last three contests and Dragic is averaging a team-best 20.3 points, but the Suns have shown depth all season. “It’s much easier when you have a lot of guys that are dangerous for a basket,” Dragic told the Arizona Republic. “You can attack more. The defense cannot relax on one guy. That’s the power of this team.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (36-34): Washington will have to play better on the defensive end the last dozen games to keep its spot or move up in the standings after allowing an average of 111.3 points on its four-game trip. The Wizards have plenty of offensive weapons with Wall (19.8 points, 8.8 assists) and Beal (17.2 points) leading the way. Ariza scores 14.9 per game and shoots 42.1 percent from 3-point range while Drew Gooden has filled in well for injured Nene up front, averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over 12 contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington C Marcin Gortat, acquired from Phoenix before the season, boasts 30 double-doubles this season and six in his last seven outings.

2. Phoenix G Gerald Green is averaging 18.6 points in March to raise his season mark to 15.5 – third on the team.

3. Wall needs two 3-pointers to give Washington four players with 100 on the season for the first time in its history — joining G Martell Webster, Ariza and Beal.

PREDICTION: Suns 104, Wizards 98