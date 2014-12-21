Preview: Suns at Wizards

The Washington Wizards look to continue their winning ways when they host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Wizards have emerged victorious in 10 of their last 11 games - including six straight after their 105-103 triumph over the Miami Heat on Friday - to match the 1974-75 squad for the best start in franchise history. Washington is 13-2 at the Verizon Center and hopes to extend its home winning streak to nine games by beating the Suns for the fourth time in its last five tries.

Phoenix is showing some signs of life after picking up its second victory in as many games on its Eastern road swing. The Suns came from behind to down the struggling New York Knicks 99-90 on Saturday to climb back to .500 and they hope to beat another Eastern Conference opponent on the road for the seventh time in eight games this season. Phoenix beat Washington 99-93 in its last meeting on Mar. 26, 2014 and looks to make it seven of its last eight at the Verizon Center.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE SUNS (14-14): Eric Bledsoe scored a team-high 25 points - including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter - to go along with 10 rebounds on Saturday for his fourth double-double of the season. Isaiah Thomas added 22 points off the bench and drilled a clutch triple late in the game to preserve the victory over the Knicks. Goran Dragic - who has been the subject of intensifying trade rumors - was limited to 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (19-6): John Wall collected 20 points and 10 assists in the win over the Heat for his sixth double-double in his last seven games. “We just want to be a good team,” Wall said. “We have an ultimate goal to try to get to the finals and we know how hard we have to work and what we have to do.” Nene added 20 points and six rebounds off the bench while Paul Pierce scored 14 points against Miami after missing the previous game with a foot injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns have won 11 of the last 14 meetings with the Wizards.

2. Washington is 6-1 versus Western Conference opponents.

3. Thomas has scored 20 or more points in each of his last three games.

PREDICTION: Wizards 97, Suns 86