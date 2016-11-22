Beal enjoys career night as Wizards topple Suns

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal got paid this offseason. Not just some, but the maximum allowed for a player entering his fifth NBA season despite numerous injuries throughout his career. Now the Washington Wizards guard is perhaps showing why the investment could pay off.

Beal scored a career-high 42 points as the Washington Wizards rallied past the Phoenix Suns for a 106-101 win on Monday night.

The Wizards (4-9) avoided another home loss despite trailing by 11 points in the second half as Beal carried the offense with 14 points in the fourth quarter. Beal scored a season-high 34 points in Saturday's 114-111 loss to the Miami Heat. His scoring surge continued Monday with the first back-to-back contests of at least 30 points in his career.

"It was a great game for me offensively," said Beal, who hit five 3-pointers and 14 of 22 shots from the field. "Just being aggressive. I have to give credit to my teammates. They did a great job of screening for me and John did a great job of finding me. I was just shooting with confidence. I'm happy that I played this way."

John Wall shot a dismal 6 of 24 from the field for 18 points, but he scored seven straight after Devin Booker did the same to give Phoenix a 100-99 lead. Wall's 3-point play off a putback with 1:08 remaining put the Wizards up for good. He added a mid-range jumper and two free throws. The point guard had 15 assists for Washington, which has won two of three.

Booker recorded 30 points and six 3-pointers, and Eric Bledsoe had 29 points for the Suns (4-11). Phoenix led 78-67 in the third quarter and 80-75 entering the final period, but trailed 99-94 after Beal's two free throws with 2:55 left. The Suns committed 20 turnovers en route to losing for the fifth time in six games.

"We wouldn't be in those late game situations if we could close them out," Booker said. "It's the NBA. You have to close teams out when you have them on the ropes."

The Wizards finished 10 of 28 while shooting 40.7 percent overall from the field, but their defense delivered a rare impressive performance. They held Phoenix to 21 points on 8 of 24 shooting in the fourth quarter while outscoring the up-tempo Suns 25-6 in fast-break points.

"I thought initially we still had a chance to win even though we didn't score in the break," Suns coach Earl Watson said. "Big offensive rebound by John Wall for the and-one. That kind of changed momentum of the game."

Beal turning into more than just a perimeter threat has changed his game. Signed to a five-year, $128 million contract in July, Beal made 9 of 11 free throws against the Suns.

"Bradley was attacking the basket, getting to the free throw line," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "That's a big part of his growth as a basketball player."

Phoenix trailed 50-46 at halftime, but opened the second half with a 9-2 spurt. Booker's fifth 3-pointer gave the Suns their largest lead. Washington countered with a 16-2 surge.

Neither team entered with any momentum and both suffered losses to the perennial NBA cellar dwelling Philadelphia 76ers last week. The Suns fell 120-105 Saturday night.

Beal had 16 points in the first half and went 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. The Wizards collectively only shot 40 percent, yet led at halftime as the Suns committed 14 turnovers.

Marcin Gortat had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards. Otto Porter had nine points and nine rebounds for the Wizards, but left in the third quarter with right hip inflammation.

Alex Len had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix.

NOTES: The relationship between Washington G John Wall and G Bradley Beal received headlines during the offseason over possible tension between the pair. "I think it's a working relationship in the sense of, when they're on the court, they have a respect," said Suns F Jared Dudley, who played with the Wizards last season. "But, it's difficult when you have two stars both trying to come into their prime." ... Phoenix C Tyson Chandler (personal reasons) and F T.J. Warren (illness) didn't make the trip to Washington. ... Both teams play their next game at Orlando as the Suns and Magic meet Wednesday. ... The Wizards next play Friday at Orlando. The Magic snapped a 12-game losing streak against Washington with an 88-86 home win on Nov. 5.