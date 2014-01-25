Preview: Thunder at 76ers

Fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder had never witnessed a game without both Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in the brief history of the franchise. They’re hoping they won’t have to deal with that scenario again as the Thunder travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Saturday night. Oklahoma City didn’t seem to miss its two superstars, cruising to a 101-83 triumph over the Boston Celtics on Friday while the 76ers weren’t as fortunate, dropping a 105-94 decision to Toronto.

Durant is nursing a shoulder injury that forced him out of action for the first time this season. The NBA scoring leader joked after the game that the team doesn’t need him, but everyone knows otherwise - and head coach Scott Brooks doesn’t know if his star player will be in the lineup Saturday night, saying: “We’ll see how he wakes up.” Philadelphia could use another Durant rest day, coming into the night already allowing the highest scoring average in the league.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (34-10): So how did a team playing without two of the top 20 players in the NBA manage to pull out a victory over the Celtics? A 17-2 third-quarter run helped, as did a balanced scoring attack that saw Serge Ibaka rack up 21 points and Jeremy Lamb add 19 in a reserve role. “Everybody’s just got to do their job a little bit better and a little bit harder,” Thunder center Kendrick Perkins said after the game. “It’s our first time playing without both of them, so it was good.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (14-29): Philadelphia’s margin for error is paper-thin thanks to a defense that is allowing close to 110 points. When the shots are falling, the 76ers remain competitive against even the highest-scoring teams in the league but when they’re not, as was the case against Toronto, the result is far less encouraging. “We got good shots, but just went cold,” small forward Thaddeus Young told reporters following the loss to the Raptors. “(Toronto is) just a good team.”

1. The Thunder have won the last eight head-to-head meetings, most recently a 109-85 decision Jan. 4.

2. Durant averages 26.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in nine career games versus Philadelphia.

3. 76ers C Spencer Hawes has five double-doubles in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 107, 76ers 94