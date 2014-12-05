Preview: Thunder at 76ers

Now that Philadelphia has finally figured out how to win a game, it seeks an encore on Friday when it hosts a hungry Oklahoma City squad. The 76ers ended their 17-game losing streak to begin the season with an 85-77 win at Minnesota on Wednesday, falling one loss shy of matching the longest winless streak to begin a campaign in NBA history. Michael Carter-Williams had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as Philadelphia rebounded from a nine-point second quarter to pull off the win.

“For me personally, I think it’s a big relief off my chest,” Carter-Williams, who also endured the franchise’s 26-game slide a season ago, told reporters. The Thunder welcomed back Kevin Durant on Tuesday in New Orleans and received 27 points in 30 minutes from the superstar, but still fell to the Pelicans 112-104. Oklahoma City has won 10 straight meetings with the 76ers, including five in a row at Philadelphia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE THUNDER (5-13): Durant was limited to 30 minutes on purpose by head coach Scott Brooks, who should be more comfortable allowing his leader to go full bore on Friday, especially with the way Durant ended the game against New Orleans. The reigning MVP had 10 points in a span of just over four minutes down the stretch as Oklahoma City tried to stay close. Durant averaged 37 points in the two games against the 76ers last season, which the Thunder won by an average of 22.5 points.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (1-17): Philadelphia’s last five setbacks in the skid were by 10 points or fewer so the club was getting closer before it utilized Carter-Williams’ big game to end the victory drought. A factor in the 76ers’ seemingly improved play has been rookie guard K.J. McDaniels, who had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench versus Minnesota and is averaging 15.3 points and 9.3 boards over a four-game stretch. The Clemson product also has eight blocked shots and five steals over the last three contests.

1. Carter-Williams is averaging 20.7 points, 10.7 assists and 10 rebounds over a three-game span.

2. Thunder PF Serge Ibaka, a career 53.9 percent shooter, has been under .500 for five straight games and is shooting a career-worst 44.5 percent.

3. Oklahoma City entered Thursday ranked 28th in the NBA in field-goal percentage (42.3) while Philadelphia was 29th (41.3).

PREDICTION: Thunder 106, 76ers 99