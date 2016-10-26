Preview: Thunder at 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now officially Russell Westbrook's team after franchise icon Kevin Durant departed as a free agent to join the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook and the Thunder move forward from the Durant era when they open the season against the host Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Westbrook is the face of the Thunder after signing a three-year, $85 million extension, and the player who averaged 23.5 points, 10.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds last season is more than happy to be in Oklahoma City. "I just like to play," Westbrook told reporters. "I have fun and that's the biggest part for me -- to be able to have fun and go out and enjoy the game." There hasn't been much fun in Philadelphia in recent seasons as the squad won just 47 games over the past three campaigns, and posted a league-worst 10-72 record last season. Making matters worse is that No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons fractured his right foot and won't be recovered for approximately three more months.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Oklahoma, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE THUNDER (2015-16: 55-27): Oklahoma City nearly reached the NBA Finals last season but blew a 3-1 lead against the Warriors and now appears to be a long shot to make a similar run without Durant. Westbrook often did it all even with Durant on the roster and now he will be asked to do even more with offseason acquisition Victor Oladipo (16.0 average with Orlando last season) considered the second-best offensive player on the roster. Post players Enes Kanter (12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds) and Steven Adams (8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds) have opportunities to increase their production while the Thunder parted ways with troubled forward Mitch McGary on Monday.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (2015-16: 10-72): Simmons isn't the only promising frontcourt player ailing as Nerlens Noel (11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds) underwent surgery on his left knee and will miss 3-to-5 weeks while Jahlil Okafor (17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds) is rounding into form after March surgery on his right knee. One bright spot is that center Joel Embiid is healthy and played well in the preseason after missing his first two seasons due to a foot injury, but the logjam has already left a sour taste in the mouth of Noel. "I don't see a way of it working," Noel told reporters. "You've got three talented centers that can play 30-plus minutes a night and three centers can't play 30 minutes a night. That's that. ... It's a tough situation, but I can only say so much because I have no say and no power."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder won last season's two meetings by an average of 15.5 points and won 14 straight against the 76ers.

2. Philadelphia G Jerryd Bayless (wrist) will miss the first month of the season.

3. Backup Oklahoma City PG Cameron Payne (foot) won't be healthy until sometime in December.

PREDICTION: Thunder 116, 76ers 97