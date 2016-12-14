Balanced Blazers blast Thunder 114-95

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Mason Plumlee scored 18 points to lead six Portland Trail Blazers scoring in double figures in a 114-95 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night at Moda Center.

Plumlee also grabbed seven rebounds despite not playing the entire fourth quarter as Portland (13-14) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Damian Lillard scored 17 points and dished out nine assists and CJ McCollum and Moe Harkless each added 15 points for the Trail Blazers, who led by 26 points early in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook collected 20 points, six rebounds and six assists despite sitting out the fourth quarter for the Thunder (15-9).

The Blazers shot 53.8 percent from the field. The Thunder shot only 37.9 percent and committed 20 turnovers.

Portland outscored Oklahoma City 36-21 in the second quarter and carried a 68-52 lead into intermission. Lillard scored 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go with six assists while Westbrook had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists at the break.

The Blazers used a 9-2 run to start to third quarter to go ahead 77-54, then increased the difference to 90-65 late in the quarter. Portland took a 92-71 lead at the third-quarter break and hiked it to 99-73 early in the final period.

Oklahoma City got off to a 15-6 lead as Portland made only three of their first eight shots from the field. The Blazers rallied to take a 32-31 advantage into the second quarter.

Portland outscored Oklahoma City 16-5 to start the second period, seizing a 50-36 lead. The Thunder closed the gap to 53-46, before the Blazers extended it again to 66-49 just before halftime.

NOTES: Oklahoma City G Victor Oladipo (wrist) did not play. Jerami Grant started in his place. The Thunder had used the same starting five in their first 24 games. They were the only remaining team to have used the same starting unit all season. ... Portland won six of the last seven meetings at Moda Center. ... The Blazers (sixth, 109.6) and the Thunder (eighth, 106.7) were among the top-scoring teams in the league through Monday's games. ... Two Thunder assistants have ties to the Blazers. Maurice Cheeks was head coach from 2001-05. Mark Bryant played in Portland from 1988-95. ... The Thunder made only 14 of 27 free throws Sunday in a 99-96 win over Boston, leaving them 27th in the league at 71 percent this season. "There's no question, we have to get better in that area, especially at the rate we're getting fouled and getting to the line," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said.