Trail Blazers outlast Westbrook, Thunder

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Guard Russell Westbrook offered about as much as a player can give, but the Portland Trail Blazers still had too much for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at the Moda Center.

Westbrook scored 40 points to go with 13 rebounds and 11 assists, but the Trail Blazers rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to pull out a 115-112 victory.

The Blazers (38-19) are 11-11 in games in which they trail after three quarters this season -- 9-2 at home.

“We never believe we’re out of it,” said forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who collected 29 points and 16 rebounds. “We understand if we turn up our defense and play at a level that we’re capable of, anything is possible.”

Guard Damian Lillard also scored 29 points for Portland, which got 18 points off the bench from guard Arron Afflalo -- 11 in the fourth quarter -- in his third appearance in a Blazer uniform.

The Blazers were behind 97-86 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining but turned it around and had the better of things down the stretch, making 14 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“It was an important win for how we managed to stick with it and fight through some adversity,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We didn’t play our best, but we found a way.”

Westbrook, who leads the NBA with five triple-doubles, became the first player since LeBron James in 2009 to get triple-doubles on consecutive nights.

“He has been incredible for the last month,” Lillard said. “Seems like he has a triple-double and is scoring over 35 every game now. He is pretty much carrying their team. I have a lot of respect for what he does for their team and what he brings every night.”

Westbrook made 7 of 11 shots from the field in the first half but was only 7 for 21 in the second half. He missed a driving layup and then a free throw that proved costly in the closing seconds.

Rookie center Mitch McGary scored a season-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench for the Thunder (32-27).

Westbrook had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Oklahoma City rumbled to a 59-47 halftime lead. Guard Anthony Morrow came off the bench for 13 points in 14 minutes in the half, sinking 4 of 4 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 3 of 4 from the foul line for the Thunder, who shot .511 from the field.

Portland came out of intermission hot, using a 7-0 run to get within 59-54. Oklahoma City responded with a 10-0 tear to stoke the lead to 69-54. The Blazers answered with a 10-0 spurt to close the gap to 69-64.

The Thunder seized control again, gaining an 87-73 advantage into the final minute of the third quarter. The visitors took an 89-78 edge into the final period, Westbrook already collecting 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Blazers kept whittling away, cutting the deficit to 101-98 on a pair of free throws by Affalo with 5:44 left. Moments later, Aldridge’s tip of his own miss tied the count at 103-103 with 4:32 to play.

Afflalo’s 3-pointer from the corner gave Portland a 106-103 lead with 3:50 to go, but Westbrook’s three-point play tied it at 106-106 with 3:19 remaining. Aldridge’s left-handed jump hook pushed the Blazers back in front 108-106 with 2:39 left, but Westbrook’s rebound bucket tied it again at 108-108 with 2:15 to go.

Aldridge sank a turnaround 18-footer for a 110-108 Portland advantage, but Westbrook evened the count at 110-110 on a pair of gift shots at the 1:48 mark. Aldridge gave the Blazers the lead back at 111-110 with 1 of 2 at the line with 44.1 seconds to play.

After a Lillard miss on a driving layup, the Thunder rebounded and called timeout with 11.1 seconds to go. They inbounded to Westbrook, who missed a driving layup that was rebounded by Affalo, who was fouled with 6.3 seconds remaining. He made both free throws for a 113-110 lead.

With no timeouts remaining, Westbrook took the inbounds pass and was fouled in the act of shooting a 3-pointer by Matthews with 2.3 seconds to go. But Westbrook missed the first of three foul shots. He made the next two to cut the margin to 113-112. Lillard made a pair at the line with 1.4 ticks left to make it 115-112. The Thunder were unable to get off a final shot.

“We played well enough to win that game,” said Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks, whose Thunder lost a cliffhanger for the second straight night after losing 117-113 in overtime at Phoenix on Thursday. The Blazers “got some good breaks, but that’s part of it when you play on the road in a tough environment. Give them credit -- they made the big plays in the fourth quarter.”

NOTES: Portland clinched the season series with Oklahoma City. The Blazers are 3-0 against the Thunder. ... Oklahoma City was without newly acquired C Enes Kanter, who suffered a right thigh contusion in Thursday’s loss at Phoenix. ... Thunder C Steven Adams, who has missed the past eight games with a broken right hand, did plenty of individual work prior to the game. ... Portland F LaMarcus Aldridge (thumb) and F Nicolas Batum (wrist) have been playing through injuries. “It shows the commitment those guys have for this team,” coach Terry Stotts said. “They know this could be a very special season, and that we rely on everybody.”