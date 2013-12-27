Preview: Thunder at Bobcats

When it comes to bringing out the worst in opposing fans, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best. The Thunder look to improve on their already impressive road record Friday night as they tangle with the Bobcats in Charlotte. Oklahoma City is coming off a 29-point walloping of the host New York Knicks on Christmas Day, inciting an afternoon worth of boos from the Madison Square Garden fans while improving the Thunder to 10-4 away from home.

They’ll face off against a Bobcats team that is starting to show some offensive chops after building its early-season success around a solid defense. Al Jefferson had 26 points and Kemba Walker added 25 as Charlotte fended off the Milwaukee Bucks 111-110 in overtime on Monday, reaching the century mark in scoring for the third time in four games. The win moved the Bobcats — who went 28-120 over the previous two seasons — to within a game of the .500 mark.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FS Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (23-5): Superstar Kevin Durant put together one of the greatest shooting seasons in NBA history last year, connecting on better than 50 percent of his shots from the field while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 90 percent from the free-throw line. As Oklahoma City nears the start of the new year, Durant is a good bet to repeat the feat. The 25-year-old has lifted his field-goal percentage to 49 (thanks to a 53.9-percent clip in December) while connecting at 42.4 percent from 3-point range and 88.6 percent from the line.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (14-15): Charlotte’s recent offensive surge has come, at least in part, at the expense of the elite defense that allowed it to remain competitive through the first 25 games. And as happy as head coach Steve Clifford is with the increased point production, he’d like to see the Bobcats get back to what they did well in the early going. “We are losing our (edge) a little bit in defense and rebounding,” he told the Charlotte Observer. “It’s more mistake-making than anything else. We are making mistakes on cuts and coverages we haven’t made.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won five straight meetings, including a 114-69 annihilation back on Nov. 26, 2012.

2. Durant averages 23.1 points in 11 career games versus the Bobcats.

3. Jefferson has averaged 23.3 points and 11.3 rebounds over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 96, Bobcats 83