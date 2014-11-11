Preview: Thunder at Bucks

After a much-needed win and with many battered bodies slowly returning to health, the Oklahoma City Thunder can be optimistic for the first time in weeks. They hope to carry those positive vibes into Tuesday’s night visit to Milwaukee, which also is riding a high after a dramatic win over previously unbeaten Memphis on Saturday. The Thunder, who won 101-93 at Sacramento on Sunday, hope to have guard Anthony Morrow and forward Perry Jones back from knee injuries soon, perhaps as soon as Tuesday.

The fact that the Bucks, last season’s worst team, have a better record than Oklahoma City, which had the second-highest win total in the league, says plenty about the Thunder’s rash of injuries but it also speaks to some improved play in Milwaukee. Brandon Knight’s three-point play in the closing seconds lifted the Bucks past the Grizzlies by a 93-92 margin and capped a rally from 10 points down in the second half against one of the Western Conference’s early powers. Milwaukee, which improved to 3-4 after opening last season 3-16, has not had consecutive victories since March 17-19, 2013.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (2-5): With injuries to some come opportunities for others, and guard Reggie Jackson is reveling in his rare opportunity to stand in the spotlight with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook sidelined. Jackson has not only played through injuries of his own, but he has performed very well, averaging 20 points and 8.3 assists in four games since returning from a sprained ankle. If he qualified, Jackson’s 41.8 minutes would lead the league, an indication of the team’s need for production from one its few healthy regulars.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (3-4): While Knight was the hero Saturday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 18 points off the bench, continuing an early theme for Milwaukee. The Bucks’ reserves average 45.4 points, by far the most in the league entering the week. The 19-year-old swingman and fellow backup O.J. Mayo have combined to average 21.5 points while guard Jerryd Bayless is chipping in 8.4.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won four straight in Milwaukee.

2. The Bucks commit an average of 16.3 turnovers - the eighth-highest total in the league - while the Thunder are seventh at 16.4.

3. Thunder G Jeremy Lamb has scored 17 points in each of his first two games since returning from a back injury.

PREDICTION: Bucks 95, Thunder 93