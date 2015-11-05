Preview: Thunder at Bulls

Chicago Bulls star guard Derrick Rose is healthy for a change but mired in one of the worst slumps of his career. Rose will try to shake off his latest sub-par effort and find a rhythm in new coach Fred Hoiberg’s scheme when the Bulls host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

“Yeah, we’re too much holding,” Hoiberg said. “We gotta get that thing moving side-to-side. It’s way too much holding the ball.” Whether or not Rose is struggling with the pace, he certainly has had issues on the offensive end during a three-game stretch of single-digit efforts, including a four-point showing in a 130-105 loss at Charlotte on Tuesday. The Bulls may get a cranky Thunder team that blew a six-point lead in the final two minutes of a 103-98 loss to Toronto at home on Wednesday. Kevin Durant scored 27 points and Russell Westbrook had 22 and 16 assists as Oklahoma City dropped its second straight following a 3-0 start.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE THUNDER (3-2): Finishing games has been an issue in the back-to-back losses for Oklahoma City, which was outscored by 16 points in the second half of a 110-105 setback against Houston on Monday before its fourth-quarter collapse versus Toronto. Inconsistency has plagued the squad in this stretch; the Thunder followed up a 39-point second quarter against the Rockets with a 14-point third and had efforts of 16 points, 42 points and 17 points in succession to finish the loss to the Raptors. On the other hand, Durant has been the model of consistency with at least 25 points in each of his last four games.

ABOUT THE BULLS (3-2): Another holdover has joined Rose with a notable early-season disappearing act, as Joakim Noah is struggling to contribute. Noah was held scoreless and turned the ball over four times in 17 minutes against the Bobcats and is shooting 36.4 percent on the season. The one bright spot Tuesday was the debut for rookie Bobby Portis, who had 10 points in 10 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook averaged 39.5 points as the teams split two meetings last season.

2. Bulls SF Doug McDermott is 12-for-20 from 3-point range.

3. The Thunder entered Wednesday leading the league with eight blocks a game before getting a total of 10 from Durant, C Steven Adams and PF Serge Ibaka.

PREDICTION: Bulls 104, Thunder 100