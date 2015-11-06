Bulls bounce back to beat Thunder

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls were embarrassed by their previous game, wanted redemption and got exactly what they sought Thursday night at the United Center.

The Bulls captured a 104-98 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, just two days after losing by 25 points on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.

Chicago guards Derrick Rose (29 points) and Jimmy Butler (26 points) outdid the Thunder’s dynamic duo of Kevin Durant (33 points) and Russell Westbrook (20 points and 10 assists), with Rose scoring 10 of Chicago’s final 12 points to seal the victory.

“It was embarrassing a little bit,” Rose said of the loss to Charlotte. “Looking at film right after it happened, when we lost by 30 or 20 or whatever it was, I was frustrated. I felt like we let each other down.”

A couple days later, Rose picked the Bulls up down the stretch. He drilled four difficult jump shots and hit a pair of free throws in the final 3:35 of the game to put the Thunder away.

“Derrick Rose hit four tough (jumpers), and we wanted him to take those tough shots,” said Durant, who scored 11 points in the fourth and 21 in the second half. “He hit them tonight, a few backboard shots. You know, that’s why he’s Derrick Rose and he’s a great player. We fought back with eight minutes to go, but just didn’t pull it out.”

Oklahoma City (3-3), which also got 17 points from forward Serge Ibaka, has lost three straight after winning its first three games to start the season. The Thunder nearly pulled off a comeback to beat the Bulls, but Rose was too much to overcome.

Trailing 90-84 with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter, Westbrook and Durant combined to score six straight points to tie it 90-90. Oklahoma City pulled even three times down the stretch, but never regained the lead and never led in the second half.

“We just have to get a win,” Durant said. “That’s what our focus is. We’ve lost three in a row, and that’s kind of foreign territory for the Thunder. We need to get back to it.”

Forward Pau Gasol finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while reserves Aaron Brooks and Taj Gibson each scored nine points for the Bulls (4-2), who led 57-50 at the half. After falling behind early in the first quarter, Chicago erased a three-point deficit in the opening 4:39 of the second quarter with an impressive 15-4 run sparked by a balanced attack. Brooks and Gibson contributed five points each, while Butler and Rose did the rest.

Chicago’s starting guard tandem also finished the quarter strong, scoring the Bulls’ final 17 points. Butler finished the first half with 21 points, the most he’s had in a first half in his NBA career. Rose had 11 points at the break.

“I wouldn’t say (we have to) carry the scoring load, but we have to lead the bunch,” Butler said. “That’s for sure. Any given night, anybody can have it going. You’ve got to feed that guy that’s hot. (Rose) had it going, so get him the ball.”

That’s exactly what they did down the stretch, and Rose rewarded them with a big win.

“When he’s rolling like that,” Butler said, “it just makes everybody else’s job a lot easier.”

NOTES: Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg gave second-year F Doug McDermott his first career NBA start by replacing G/F Tony Snell. ... The Bulls played without F Mike Dunleavy (back) and guard Kirk Hinrich (toe), who got an injection in his toe and might also miss Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ... Oklahoma City lost center Steven Adams during the game to a back injury. No update was given after the game. Thunder coach Billy Donovan had high praise for Bulls C/F Joakim Noah, who helped him win two national championships at Florida. “I love the guy,” Donovan said. “I think a lot of people see the floppy hair, the chest bumping and the passion, but I don’t think people, a lot of times, really get a chance to see him in a locker room. He’s one of the greatest teammates I’ve ever had a chance to coach.”