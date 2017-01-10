With Butler ill, Bulls look sick against Westbrook, Thunder

CHICAGO -- The anticipated matchup between Russell Westbrook and Jimmy Butler fizzled, but Westbrook upheld his end of the bargain Monday night at the United Center.

Westbrook sizzled to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 109-94 win against the Chicago Bulls, finishing one rebound shy of his 18th triple-double of the season.

He totaled 21 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists to lead the Thunder (23-16), who snapped a four-game road losing streak and ended the Bulls' three-game winning streak.

"We've certainly got a home stretch ahead of us this month, and we have a lot of road games," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "I think some of the difficulties we had last road trip, that adversity helps you get better and maybe helps you grow as a team. I think those experiences helped us."

It didn't hurt that Butler was playing sick. Butler came down with an illness on Monday that prevented him from attending the morning shootaround and made him questionable to play right up until game time.

The NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week started but played just 28:48 and finished with one point. Butler went 0 of 6 from the field, 0 of 2 from the 3-point line and was removed in the second half because of the illness.

"Obviously, we appreciate him going out and giving it a shot," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "It says a lot about him as a competitor, but he was obviously really struggling and they sent him home after we took him out in the third quarter."

Dwyane Wade had 22 points, Michael Carter-Williams added 15 and the Bulls (19-19) got 11 points each from Jerian Grant and Cristiano Felicio.

It wasn't nearly enough to stay with the Thunder, who had three players join Westbrook in double-figure scoring, including Steven Adams (22 points), Enes Kanter (20 points) and Victor Oladipo (13 points).

Adams and Kanter were particularly effective from the low post, working off Westbrook.

"All year long, they continue to make my job easy on both sides of the floor, defensively as well as offensively," Westbrook said. "They do a good job of playing off each other. (Adams) is a force. Like I've said before, when he plays like that it's tough to beat us."

Chicago found that out the hard way, starting in the first half and carrying through the rest of the game. Oklahoma City led most of the first half, building a 17-point margin in the second quarter and taking a 61-46 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Bulls pulled with 67-57 on a three-point play by Taj Gibson (nine points) with 6:51 left in the third quarter but no closer.

The Thunder went on a 9-0 run in the final three minutes of the third quarter to blow the game open and continued their onslaught in the fourth.

Oklahoma City heads back home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday before embarking on a six-game road trip.

Chicago concludes a back-to-back set Tuesday at the Washington Wizards. The Bulls won't have Wade or Butler -- who are each sitting out for rest. The Bulls will try for the split after falling to 1-8 this season in the first game of back-to-backs.

"Tonight with Jimmy being under the weather, we didn't get enough offensive firepower from everyone on our team," Wade said. "It's hard to beat a team like that when you don't have enough firepower."

NOTES: Bulls SG Jimmy Butler was selected the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading the Bulls to a 3-0 record and averaging a league-high 38 points a game last week. ... Chicago rookie PG Denzel Valentine (left ankle sprain) missed his third consecutive game. ... The Bulls will begin to rest veteran G Dwyane Wade this month, starting with their game Tuesday at Washington. "We've had conversations about this month," Hoiberg said. "We do have a plan in place." ... Thunder coach Billy Donovan planned to limit reserve G Cameron Payne's minutes to a maximum of 27 in his second game back from a right foot fracture. Payne logged just 15 minutes.