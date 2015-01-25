Preview: Thunder at Cavaliers

Oklahoma City and Cleveland both have endured difficult stretches early in the season, but the Thunder and Cavaliers are playing like championship contenders as they prepare to clash Sunday in Cleveland. The streaky Cavs have won five straight following a six-game skid, while the Thunder had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 103-93 loss at red-hot Atlanta on Friday. It’s the last of two meetings this season; Oklahoma City won 103-94 at home on Dec. 11.

After winning their final two games on a West Coast trip, the Cavaliers have kept rolling and are looking to sweep a four-game homestand in which they’ve won each of the first three contests by at least 14 points. “Right now, I feel like this is the team that I envisioned,” star LeBron James told reporters. “This is the style of basketball I envisioned. Obviously, the points we put up I don’t envision every night, but how we share the ball, how we defend, that should be our staple.” Oklahoma City has struggled to a 10-14 mark on the road but had won three straight away from home before losing to the Hawks.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE THUNDER (22-21): Oklahoma City was lost during a 3-12 start while stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were injured, but they’ve averaged 105.6 points while going 19-9 since then to slip back into the edges of the playoff picture. The Thunder also have benefited from the addition of reserve guard Dion Waiters, who has averaged 11.4 points in eight games since being traded from Cleveland to Oklahoma City. The Thunder have been active at the defensive end on the road trip, recording double-digit steals in three of the past four games.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (24-20): Cleveland’s offense has come to life during the five-game winning streak, averaging 115.6 points and shooting 50.2 percent from the field. The hot streak has coincided with James’ return from injury, and the star has averaged 29.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists in six games since coming back. Center Timofey Mozgov also has been solid addition since being acquired from Denver and has recorded three straight double-doubles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers have scored 100 or more points in six consecutive games for the first time since a seven-game streak in 2010, and they’re 12-0 at home when hitting triple digits.

2. Westbrook and Durant have combined for at least 38 points in seven straight games.

3. Cleveland PF Kevin Love has recorded 10 consecutive double-doubles against the Thunder and has 12 in 17 career meetings.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 107, Thunder 104