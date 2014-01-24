Preview: Thunder at Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder have risen to the top of the Western Conference with a five-game winning streak and look to add another when they visit the injury-depleted Boston Celtics on Friday. NBA leading scorer Kevin Durant continued his hot streak with 36 points in a 111-105 win at San Antonio on Wednesday and is averaging 40.4 over the last five games. The Celtics are 2-12 over the last 14 contests and are expected to be without second-leading scorer Avery Bradley due to an ankle injury.

The Celtics won at Washington in overtime on Wednesday without Bradley and Rajon Rondo, who was rested on the second of a back-of-back. Jeff Green, who spent his first 3 1/2 seasons with the Oklahoma City franchise, leads Boston against a Thunder squad near the end of a stretch with seven games in 10 days. Durant scored at least 30 points in nine straight outings since registering 21 in the 119-96 victory over Boston on Jan. 5 at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (33-10): Durant averages 31 points and 5.1 assists overall and is shooting 52.8 percent – 41.3 from 3-point range – since Christmas Day. Serge Ibaka is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games - 14.3 overall - while Reggie Jackson scored 27 against Boston earlier this month. The Thunder stand fourth in the league in scoring (105.5) and second in rebounding (46.5) without second-leading scorer Russell Westbrook (arthroscopic knee surgery) for almost a month.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (14-29): Green, who averages 16.2 points, scored 39 in the victory Wednesday to carry the Celtics without Rondo, Bradley and injured guard Jerryd Bayless (left big toe). Rondo should be back in the lineup after collecting 15 points and 13 assists while shooting 7-of-27 from the field over three games since returning from knee surgery. Jared Sullinger has recorded 14.1 points and 11 rebounds over the last eight, with five of his 12 double-doubles coming in that span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston F Chris Johnson has totaled 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting in two games since being signed to a 10-day contract on Jan. 17.

2. Thunder F Jeremy Lamb, who has come off the bench in all 43 games, is averaging 10.6 points since Christmas and 9.8 overall.

3. Oklahoma City is 11-2 against Eastern Conference teams and the Celtics are 3-15 against Western opponents.

PREDICTION: Thunder 110, Celtics 96