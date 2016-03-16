Preview: Thunder at Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping that an easy win at home translates to some success on the road. The Thunder begin a three-game road trip and a closing stretch in which they play 10 of their final 15 games away from home when they visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Behind Russell Westbrook’s 12th triple-double of the season (17 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds), Oklahoma City cruised to a 128-94 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday for its most lopsided win since Dec. 23. “It’’s a mindset,” Westbrook - who did not commit a turnover - told reporters. “That’s what this league is all about, getting a chance to play the next night. We came out with a good mindset and it showed.” The Thunder possess a 2 1/2-game lead on the Los Angeles Clippers for third place in the Western Conference, while Boston’s advantage for the same spot in the East was wiped away as it fell into a tie with Miami after dropping a 103-98 decision in Indiana. Isaiah Thomas scored 21 points but needed 18 shots to get there as the Celtics shot 38.3 percent from the field.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Oklahoma, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (45-22): Westbrook’s effort overshadowed that of reserve big man Enes Kanter, who has raised his game of late. He is averaging 17.2 points on 69.4 percent shooting and 11.4 rebounds in just 21.6 minutes over his last five contests, lifting his field-goal percentage to 57.4, tied for fourth in the league entering Tuesday. He was part of a bench that scored 60 points against the Blazers and should be bolstered by the return of guard Dion Waiters, who has missed four straight games following a death in the family.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (39-28): Boston has lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 18-20 and will be playing on consecutive nights after a stretch in which it had just two contests in nine days. The first came without starter Jae Crowder, who is out for at least a couple of weeks with a high ankle sprain, leaving the team without a premier defender at small forward. Indiana’s Paul George (25 points on 9-of-16 shooting) took advantage Tuesday and Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant - who missed the previous meeting with the Celtics - and Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan (the Celtics visit the Raptors on Friday) are waiting in the wings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics PG Marcus Smart, who got the start in place of Crowder on Tuesday, is 5-of-29 from 3-point range this month.

2. Durant averages 4.8 assists per game but has handed out at least seven in five of his last six contests.

3. Oklahoma City has won two straight and five of the last seven games in Boston.

PREDICTION: Thunder 111, Celtics 108