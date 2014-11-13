Thunder 109, Celtics 94: Reggie Jackson and Anthony Morrow scored 28 points apiece as visiting Oklahoma City rallied from an early 15-point deficit to knock off Boston.

Jackson hit all 10 of his free throws and handed out eight assists while Morrow went 4-for-5 from 3-point range as the Thunder won for the first time in six road games this season. Nick Collison had 12 points and Lance Thomas finished with seven points and career highs of 13 rebounds and six assists.

Rajon Rondo recorded 20 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Boston in his return to the court after missing one game to have screws removed from his surgically repaired left hand. Avery Bradley scored 17 points while Kelly Olynyk, Jeff Green and Jared Sullinger had 14 apiece for the Celtics, who had won two straight.

Boston led 18-3 midway through the first quarter but the Thunder crawled back to within 51-42 at the break despite Rondo’s 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jackson scored 14 points in the third quarter, capping it with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Oklahoma City up 76-72.

Morrow had 11 points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to help push the advantage to 94-81 and he answered Sullinger’s basket moments later with his third 3-pointer of the game to make it a 14-point bulge. The lead ballooned to as many as 19 points as the Thunder outscored the Celtics 67-43 after halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thunder F Perry Jones (knee) and G Andre Roberson (foot) both missed their fourth straight games. ... Rondo has 4,305 career assists, tied with Paul Pierce for fourth on the Celtics’ all-time list. ... Oklahoma City was 10-of-24 from beyond the arc while Boston made 9-of-33.