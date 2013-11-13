Preview: Thunder at Clippers

Chris Paul may be leading the early race for the MVP award, but it is Kevin Durant who has his team higher in the Western Conference standings. Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder will look for a fifth straight victory when they visit Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Durant is in his customary spot atop the scoring list in the NBA but Paul is averaging a league-high 12.4 assists and posted a double-double in each of the first eight games.

Durant got fellow All-Star Russell Westbrook back from knee surgery in the third game of the season and the Thunder have not lost since, averaging 108.8 points in four straight wins. Westbrook (33.8 percent) is still searching for his shooting touch but is averaging 31.5 minutes is not afraid to drive the lane on the repaired knee. Westbrook will have his work cut out for him on the defensive end against Paul, who rebounded from consecutive sub-par shooting efforts to knock down 7-of-14 from the field and hand out 11 assists in a 109-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (5-1): Oklahoma City needed to overcome a 10-point deficit with under three minutes left regulation in order to force overtime in a 106-105 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, with Durant burying the tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation before sinking the go-ahead free throws in the extra session. The close victory gave the supporting cast a chance to shine, and second-year swingman Jeremy Lamb stepped up late. “I’m so proud of Jeremy Lamb, Reggie (Jackson), Serge (Ibaka) and Perry Jones,” Durant said. “Those guys came through and made some huge plays for us.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (5-3): Los Angeles survived a late flurry in beating the Timberwolves on Monday and is even more prolific on offense than the Thunder, leading the league in scoring at an average of 109.9 points. Paul guides the attack but the Clippers have benefited from the consistency from the inside tandem of Blake Griffin (22.1 points and 10.6 rebounds) and DeAndre Jordan (11.4 and 13.4). “I think we need to get better rebounding collectively,” Paul said. We cannot just rely on DeAndre and Blake. We are playing a lot faster this year, which gives (Griffin and Jordan) an opportunity to score a little more.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder took all three meetings last season, including two in Los Angeles by an average of eight points.

2. Paul was only on the floor for two of the meetings last season and was held to 17.5 points on 28.6 percent shooting

3. Oklahoma City F Nick Collison (hip contusion) sat out Sunday and is day to day.

PREDICTION: Clippers 105, Thunder 101