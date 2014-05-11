Preview: Thunder at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are in must-win mode while the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder are in position to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series in Sunday’s Game 4. After the Clippers cruised to a 17-point road win in the opener, Oklahoma City has bounced back with two solid victories as Los Angeles struggles to slow the Thunder attack. Oklahoma City has averaged 115 points in its two victories and shot 55.7 percent from the field in Friday’s 118-112 triumph.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the defensive play needs to improve and point guard Chris Paul is gearing up for a battle to knot the series. “We definitely have got to play with a sense of urgency,” Paul told reporters. “We understand that it’s not over. It’s not time to hang our heads.” Oklahoma City stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have played solid back-to-back games while power forward Serge Ibaka stepped up with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting in Game 3. “He plays with every ounce of fiber he has for his team,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said of Ibaka. “He’s really developed a nice midrange shot.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Remember all that silliness about Durant being “Mr. Unreliable” at the beginning of the month? His play is certainly again superior to the headline writers in Oklahoma City after a superb 36-point, eight-rebounds, six-assist outing in Game 3. Durant is averaging 31 points, eight rebounds and 6.3 assists in the series while Westbrook is averaging 27.7 points, nine assists and 7.3 rebounds. Just as important in Game 3 was the play of Ibaka and backups like Caron Butler, Reggie Jackson and Steven Adams. Butler and Jackson scored 14 points apiece and Adams collected nine rebounds.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Los Angeles typically excels in transition but that has been an ingredient missing in this series due to substandard defense and poor rebounding. The Clippers have just 37 fast-break points and it is hard to get out and run the floor when you have been outrebounded by an average of 14.3 boards. “In this series so far, we really haven’t gotten in transition at all,” coach Doc Rivers told reporters on Saturday. “They have taken that away from us because they’re scoring on us. We’ve got to do a better job of getting stops in a row so we can get some kind of offensive rhythm in transition.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook is shooting 58 percent from the field in the series after an accuracy rate of just 38.2 percent in the first round against Memphis.

2. Los Angeles PF Blake Griffin had his best outing of the series with 34 points and eight rebounds in Game 3.

3. Butler is 6-of-22 shooting in the series – 5-of-12 from 3-point range but only 1-of-10 from inside the arc.

PREDICTION: Clippers 123, Thunder 117