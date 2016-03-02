Preview: Thunder at Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder have halted a mini-slump while the Los Angeles Clippers have a winning streak for the first time since Feb. 5-8. The two squads square off in Los Angeles on Wednesday when All-Star point guards Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul figure to wage another fierce battle.

Westbrook had 33 points to Paul’s 32 and that one point was the difference as the Thunder posted a 100-99 victory over the Clippers on Dec. 21. Westbrook tuned up for the outing on Monday by posting his ninth triple-double of the campaign - 20 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists - as Oklahoma City opened a four-game road trip with a 131-116 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Thunder had dropped four of five games before that victory while Los Angeles recorded a 105-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday for its second straight win. Paul had 23 points and 12 assists against the Nets for his fourth straight double-double.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Oklahoma, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (42-18): All-Star forward Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the victory over the Kings, and he wasn’t shy about expressing why the win was important. “It was huge for us,” Durant told reporters. “We’d lost four of five, so if we lose, you guys are going to act like the world is going to end, and nobody in here is laughing or feeling good. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for us the past couple of weeks. It was nice to come in here and chill after coasting to a win.” Oklahoma City’s offense was clicking as it shot 57.3 percent from the field and made 14 3-pointers, while backup center Enes Kanter scored 23 points on 11-of-11 shooting.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (39-20): Los Angeles has won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak in early February and trails the Thunder by 2 1/2 games in the battle for third place in the Western Conference. Backup shooting guard Jamal Crawford poured in 26 points against the Nets and has been superb with 10 20-point outings in the past 14 games. “I got in a pretty good rhythm,” Crawford said after the Brooklyn game. “We just see what’s working for us on a particular night. I have the easy part of just shooting. Those guys are drawing up plays and getting open, so credit to them as well.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Durant, who has scored 20 or more points in each of his last 46 games, had 24 points in the December meeting with the Clippers.

2. Oklahoma City backup SG Dion Waiters had 22 points against Sacramento for just his third 20-point outing of the season.

3. Los Angeles backup PG Austin Rivers (fractured hand) could return before the end of the week.

PREDICTION: Clippers 112, Thunder 111