Preview: Thunder at Grizzlies

A six-game homestand should have been a chance for the Memphis Grizzlies to gain ground in the Western Conference, but they find themselves needing a win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday just to break even. The Grizzlies have lost six of their last eight at home, where they’re 5-7 on the season. The Thunder have won 11 of 12 overall and are tied for the second-best record in the West.

The Grizzlies have struggled since center Marc Gasol’s knee injury — going 3-5 without their defensive anchor in the post — and Ed Davis (ankle) and Tony Allen (hip) both missed Monday’s 94-85 win over Orlando. “We’ve had a lot of guys go down,” Memphis forward Jon Leuer told reporters. “It obviously makes it tough, but it opens up other opportunities for guys to come in and contribute.” Memphis likely will need all hands on deck to knock off the Thunder, who have won four of their last five on the road, including a 101-92 win at Atlanta on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (16-4): Oklahoma City is proving itself to be well-rounded, as the Thunder endured a rough shooting night against the Hawks but still picked up a tough road win. Kevin Durant (29 points, 8.4 rebounds, five assists) might be the toughest individual matchup in the league because of his versatility. Point guard Russell Westbrook (20.8 points, 6.2 assists) and big man Serge Ibaka (15 points, 9.9 rebounds) provide a strong outside-inside duo to complement Durant and help stretch opposing defenses.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (10-10): Memphis’ identity as a hard-nosed defensive team doesn’t necessarily fit with Gasol out, especially when Allen also is sidelined. Kosta Koufos (7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds) has done a solid job filling in for Gasol but isn’t as dominant defensively. The dropoff at the defensive end puts the pressure on Mike Conley (17.6 points, 6.3 assists) and Zach Randolph (15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds) to perform at the offensive end.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thunder SG Thabo Sefolosha (sprained knee) sat out against Atlanta and is questionable versus Memphis.

2. Memphis has won 17 straight games when shooting 50 percent or better from the field.

3. Oklahoma City is 12-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

PREDICTION: Thunder 102, Grizzlies 97