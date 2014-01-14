Preview: Thunder at Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder are experiencing an uneven stretch and look to get back on their game when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Oklahoma City is just 3-4 over its last seven outings – including double-digit losses to Denver and Utah – as is continues to adjust to not having Russell Westbrook’s talents on the floor. The Grizzlies have won back-to-back games and can move within one game of .500 if they beat the Thunder.

Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant has been filling up the basket with seven 30-point outings in the last nine games, including two 48-point outings that represent the highest individual total in the NBA this season. Durant is experiencing left wrist soreness and didn’t practice on Monday but is expected to play against the Grizzlies. Memphis is just 9-12 at home but is 2-1 on the current four-game homestand that concludes against the Thunder.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (28-9): Durant expressed that he has been shooting too much but don’t expect any complaints from his teammates due to his 34.2 average over the last nine games. The NBA’s leading scorer at 29.6 only attempted 18 shots in each of the last two games but made 15 free throws in both outings to again score 30 or more points in each contest. Getting consistent production out of point guard Reggie Jackson is more pressing as he is averaging 7.5 points on 6-of-20 shooting over the past two games after producing 23.5 points on 15-of-26 shooting over the previous two games.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (17-19): Point guard Mike Conley has put together three consecutive strong games with two 30-point outings and a double-double in the other contest. He had a solid all-around performance in Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks with 21 points, 13 assists and four steals. Conley had 20 points and nine assists against the Thunder earlier this season and could be in for another solid game with Westbrook not defending him. Conley is averaging 18.1 points and 6.5 assists.

1. Westbrook had 27 points and nine assists when the Thunder posted a 116-100 win in Memphis on Dec. 11.

2. Oklahoma City is 10-2 this season when holding opponents below 40 percent from the field.

3. Grizzlies G Tony Allen (wrist) will likely miss his fifth consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, Grizzlies 101