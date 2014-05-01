Preview: Thunder at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will try to sew up a historic first-round series when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Grizzlies hold a 3-2 lead in the tense matchup after prevailing on Tuesday in a record fourth consecutive overtime game. Oklahoma City stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have struggled with poor shooting and the Thunder are facing elimination by the Grizzlies for the second straight postseason.

Memphis blew a 20-point third-quarter lead in Game 5 but escaped with a 100-99 victory as a putback by Oklahoma City’s Serge Ibaka came just after the buzzer. “Nothing comes easy for us,” Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph told reporters afterward. “We get it out of the mud, we grind and we’re underdogs. It’s what we do.” The Thunder split two games in Memphis earlier in the series and will be trying to force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City. “We have won there before,” Westbrook told reporters. “We know what we need to do to win the game. We just need to come out and play our game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Durant might be about to wrestle regular-season MVP honors away from LeBron James but he has experienced a shaky series while being hounded by smaller Memphis defender Tony Allen. Durant is shooting just 40 percent from the field – and 28.6 percent from 3-point range – and also missed a tying free-throw attempt with 27.5 seconds left in Tuesday’s one-point loss. He also hasn’t been as assertive in searching for shots as the misses add up. “Sometimes you’ve got to be a decoy out there and I’m fine with that,” Durant told reporters. “Once the ball comes my way I have to be ready and be aggressive when I touch it.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES: Point guard Mike Conley scored 17 points in Game 5, including the tiebreaking basket in overtime, but he was close to being labeled the goat of the contest as Memphis blew the big lead. With the Grizzlies leading late in regulation, Westbrook stole the ball from Conley and raced for a tying dunk with four seconds remaining. “We’re a team that is able to bounce back from adversity,” Conley told reporters afterward. “We’ve had a lot of tough plays – especially mine at the end of regulation. For us to still come back and compete and stay focused in overtime, it just says a lot about the resiliency of this team and the focus level.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Randolph had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Game 5 for his third double-double of the series.

2. Westbrook is shooting even worse than Durant – 34.4 percent from the field and 18.4 percent from 3-point range.

3. Memphis SF Mike Miller is coming off his best game of the series with 21 points, and two of his five 3-pointers came during the overtime.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 94, Thunder 90