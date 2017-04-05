Preview: Thunder at Grizzlies

The race for the sixth seed in the Western Conference heats up Wednesday night in Memphis as the Grizzlies try to close the gap on the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. Memphis finished its road schedule with a 95-89 overtime loss to San Antonio on Tuesday to fall 2 1/2 games behind the Thunder but only has four games left to play.

The Grizzlies will try to limit Oklahoma City superstar Russell Westbrook, who is tied with Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a season (41) after picking up another in Tuesday’s 110-79 rout of Milwaukee at home. Westbrook finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in the contest as he tied Wilt Chamberlain (78) for the fourth-most career triple-doubles in NBA history. Oklahoma City plays four straight on the road before finishing the regular season against the Denver Nuggets at home April 12. Westbrook is averaging 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and eight assists in three meetings with the Grizzlies, although he is shooting just 33.9 percent in those affairs.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (44-33): Center Enes Kanter needed just 15 minutes to produce 17 points, five rebounds and two steals against the Bucks. Alex Abrines chipped in 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from long range as Oklahoma City buried a season-high 18 triples in 36 attempts. Westbrook’s seven straight triple-double is tied for the longest such streak of his career.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (42-36): Memphis received just 44 points from its starters in the loss to the Spurs, its likely first-round opponent, and it played overtime without leader Mike Conley. The veteran point guard left the contest with an eye injury sustained in a collision with San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and his status for this one is uncertain. Center Marc Gasol (foot) returned from a five-game layoff to produce 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the defeat.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph is averaging 17.4 points and 11 rebounds over a five-game stretch.

2. Thunder PF Domantas Sabonis has made 4-of-6 3-pointers over a span of four contests and 3-of-3 since April began.

3. Memphis has won four in a row at home and enters the season-ending homestand at 23-14 in its own arena.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 104, Thunder 102