Grizzlies 122, Thunder 114

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- In just his third game with Memphis, backup point guard Mario Chalmers set his career high for points off the bench with 29 as the Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-114 Monday night at FedExForum.

Chalmers, recently acquired in a trade with Miami, did much of his work in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points and knocking down two 3-pointers. The Grizzlies (6-6) won their third straight as starting point guard Mike Conley scored 22 points with nine assists.

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook had a double-double with 40 points and 14 assists, going 13-for-19 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

Westbrook scored 17 of the Thunder’s 28 points in the third quarter. From the 4:53 mark in the third to the 2:17 mark, he scored all 13 of OKC’s points.

The third quarter ended with Westbrook raising up as if to take a 3-pointer before the buzzer, only for him to flip a pass to guard Cameron Payne, who hit a 3 for an 80-79 Thunder lead going into the final frame.

But Memphis took control in the fourth period and by the 3:40 mark, a pair of Jeff Green free throws (20 points) had hiked the lead to 106-95. The Thunder rallied, however, with Westbrook hitting a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to cut the lead to three at 111-108.

They never drew closer.

The Thunder shot 50.6 percent from the floor (41-for-81) while Memphis shot 44.0 percent (37-for-84). The Grizzlies continued their recent hot shooting from 3-point range, knocking down 12 of 17 for 70.6 percent. Chalmers and Conley each hit four 3s.

Grizzlies Center Marc Gasol finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Forward Zach Randolph had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies also were productive from at the free-throw line, going 36-for-39 (92.3 percent) with Chalmers was 13-for-15.

The Thunder also got 18 points and nine rebounds from for forward Serge Ibaka. Forward Enes Kanter chipped in 16 points.

The Grizzlies had a 58-52 lead at halftime and Conley led all scorers with 14 points in the first half.

NOTES: Thunder F Kevin Durant missed his third straight game with a left hamstring strain. Coach Billy Donovan didn’t offer a time frame for his return: “He’ll probably go back to the doctor.” ... G Andre Roberson also was out Monday with the flu; F Kyle Singler started in his place. ... The Grizzlies are coming off their best offensive performance of the season Sunday in Minnesota, where they beat the Timberwolves 114-106. They entered that game with the NBA’s worst shooting percentage (40.1), but shot a season-high 56.3 percent by making 40 of 71 from the field. They also went 9 of 17 from 3-point range for 52.9 percent. ... Oklahoma City PG Russell Westbrook entered Monday’s game first in the league in assists (10.3), sixth in steals (2.20) and seventh in scoring (25.4). ... When scoring at least 100 points, Memphis is an NBA-best 38-3 (.927) since the start of last season.