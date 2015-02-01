Grizzlies overpower Thunder for sixth straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- In the Oklahoma City Thunder’s locker room, Kevin Durant spoke in little more than a whisper and not for very long.

The Thunder lost 85-74 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at FedExForum as their record (23-24) again slipped below .500.

“We just gotta be better,” Durant said.

Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph posted his NBA-leading 12th straight double-double (21 points and 18 rebounds). Memphis pulled down 20 offensive rebounds (10 by Randolph) and converted 18 Thunder turnovers into 18 points.

Memphis (35-12) extended its winning streak to six games. On a night when the Grizzlies paid homage to the city’s long pro wrestling history -- even staging a match in a club-level wrestling ring for local hero Jerry “The King” Lawler -- the Grizzlies were the team far more willing to grapple and fight.

They won the paint 44-22 and rebounds 54-47. Randolph’s 10 offensive rebounds were just two fewer than the Thunder had. No wonder that when Randolph was asked who he would have been had he been a pro wrestler, he said, “The Undertaker.”

The offensive rebounds were the symbol of the stark difference between teams that last spring went to seven games in a first-round Western Conference playoff series before the Thunder advanced.

“They’ll be a playoff team,” Randolph predicted.

Perhaps, but right now they are several games out of the last spot in the West.

“We’re not schedule-watching,” insisted Durant, who led OKC with 15 points, albeit on 5-of-16 shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies also got a double-double from center Marc Gasol (15 points and 12 rebounds) and five assists. Point guard Mike Conley finished with 10 points. Tony Allen chipped in eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

With one of the league’s stingiest defensive teams, Memphis held an opponent to 86 or fewer points for the fourth time during the six-game winning streak.

“The trust is there, having each other’s backs,” said Memphis forward Jeff Green (eight points), who is still relatively new to the team.

Conley said, “There’s an incredible energy now. Everybody that comes into the game, you’ve got to play to a certain (defensive) standard that’s being set.”

It also wasn’t lost on the Grizzlies that while they hold the No. 2 seed in the West and the Thunder are below .500, the coaches picked Durant and guard Russell Westbrook (14 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field, six rebounds and five assists). Randolph and Conley wre passed over for West All-Star reserves. Gasol was voted a starter by fans.

“We feel our team deserves two All-Stars no matter who you pick,” Conley said.

Randolph showcased his abilities in the third quarter when he scored 14 points and had his own 9-0 run as Memphis went up 63-53 with 4:06 left in the quarter. The Thunder cut the lead to three, but the Grizzlies carried a 68-62 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Memphis then opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to go up 73-62. The Thunder didn’t score until 8:46 remained when guard Anthony Morrow (five points) made a layup. Memphis had its largest lead, 79-64, with 6:46 left. The Thunder never got closer than 11 points after that.

Thunder forward Serge Ibaka finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Coach Scott Brooks took some solace from holding the Grizzlies to 85 points -- “that’s nothing to be ashamed of,” he said -- but there was little else to boast about.

“The 18 turnovers we had was too many against a team like Memphis,” Brooks said. “They are playing great basketball, one of the best teams in the league right now.”

Memphis coach Dave Joerger said, “We played our brand. We defended. I thought we played very hard and very much together.”

The Thunder shot 34.6 percent from the field (27 of 78). The Grizzlies shot 37 percent (34 of 92).

Oklahoma City also shot just 30 percent from 3-point range (6 of 20) and Durant went 0 of 5. He was playing for the first time after missing two games with a toe injury.

“He was 100 percent,” Brooks said. “We would never put him out there if he wasn‘t. He hadn’t played in a week, so there is a little bit of rustiness.”

There is no sign of rust on the Grizzlies right now, and especially not on Randolph. His 12 consecutive double-doubles have come after missing nine games with a sore knee.

Those 18 rebounds, with 10 on the offensive end? Just another night in Randolph’s low-to-the-ground office.

“I’ve been a rebounder my whole career,” he said. “Ain’t nothing new.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant started Saturday night after missing two games with a sprained left toe. Overall, Durant has missed 17 games with injuries this season. ... Grizzlies PG Mike Conley returned to action Saturday after missing two games with a left wrist sprain. Memphis G/F Vince Carter is out indefinitely with a left foot tendon injury. Carter, 38, is averaging six points per game off the bench. ... Saturday’s game featured two of the league’s top 10 shot-blockers this season. Thunder F Serge Ibaka is fourth with 2.15 blocks per game and Grizzlies center Marc Gasol is 10th with 1.70 blocks per game. ... The Thunder defeated the Grizzlies in a first-round series that went seven games last season. “Local experts thought we were playing against a bad team, but we knew that was not the case,” Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks said. “That was a good team.”