Grizzlies limit Westbrook in win over Thunder

MEMPHIS -- Don’t be fooled by Jeff Green’s modesty.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward spent most of Friday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder hounding guard Russell Westbrook, the league’s leading scorer, into a rare off night. Green used his length and athleticism to limit Westbrook to 1-of-11 shooting after the first quarter -- and 0-of-7 in the second half -- in the Grizzlies’ 100-92 victory at FedExForum.

The 6-foot-9 Green was reluctant to accept sole credit afterward, but holding the 6-foot-3 Westbrook to four free throws in the second half, and 18 points overall, played a key role in the win over the injury-ravaged Thunder. Westbrook entered the game averaging 27.6 points.

“It had nothing to do with me,” Green said. “It was a team effort. My job was to stay in front of him and make every shot for him tough. As a team I think we did a great job of crowding the paint and forcing him to shoot tough shots.”

Green was effective offensively, too. He scored 22 points to lead the Grizzlies, while center Marc Gasol had 19 and forward Zach Randolph added 14.

Westbrook was held scoreless for most of the second half. He did not score until dropping in a pair of free throws with 3:29 left in the game. Forward Enes Kanter led Oklahoma City with 24 points and 17 rebounds.

“Jeff is maybe one of the only guys that can get to him and bother him at the rim,” said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger.

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, who finished with 13 points and seven assists, began the game on Westbrook, but got into early foul trouble. Conley had two fouls in the first quarter and was supportive of the decision to have Green take Westbrook.

“Russell is so aggressive in getting to the rim,” Conley said. “Jeff was able to contest (Westbrook‘s) layups and jump shots and make him make tougher shots. With me being a little bit smaller, I can be in front of him but he still might not see me because he jumps so high. That was something Jeff did very well . . . keeping his hands up.”

Thunder coach Scott Brooks downplayed questions about Westbrook being overworked and playing nearly 38 minutes as the reason for his subpar night.

”He missed some shots and he’s missed some shots the last couple of games,“ Brooks said. ”He plays hard. He plays hard and he’s going to get tired after every game.

“Every time you have a bad shooting game, or a couple of bad shooting games, it’s not because you are tired. It’s because (shots) don’t fall.”

The Grizzlies (52-24) overcame poor shooting from beyond the arc (4 of 21) to improve to 7-2 this season with three or more days’ rest. The Thunder (42-34), fighting the New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot, allowed 60 points in the paint.

“They got in the paint a lot,” said Thunder guard Anthony Morrow. “We were scrappy, but they are one of those teams that is going to grind you down at the end of the shot clock. They’ll take 23 (or) 24 seconds to get their shot off.”

The Thunder still hold the eighth spot in the West Conferecne standings, but their lead over the Pelicans was reduced to a half-game.

Oklahoma City trailed by 11 with eight minutes to go, but rallied to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to four (92-88) with 2:14 left.

Memphis recovered as Gasol and guard Courtney Lee dropped in runners in the final 65 seconds, and Green and Lee went 4 for 4 from the free throw line.

Ahead by six at the half, the Grizzlies led by eight early in the third period before the Thunder scored eight straight -- mostly in the paint -- to tie the game at 62.

In the final four minutes of the third quarter, the Grizzlies put together an 11-3 run to lead 77-69 entering the fourth. Reserve guard Nick Calathes had six points during the run, including a 20-foot, straight-away bank shot at the buzzer.

Playing without forwards Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and Nick Collison -- out for the season with injuries -- the Thunder led for most of the first half behind Westbrook, who had 14 points and four assists in the opening two quarters.

The Thunder had a 26-24 advantage after the first period and extended their lead to 31-24 to open the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Morrow a few minutes later re-established a seven-point cushion at 37-30 as did forward Kyle Singler’s 10-foot jumper a few possessions later at 41-34.

The Grizzlies awakened in the final seven minutes of the quarter behind some 3-point shooting and a defensive charge ignited by Gasol, who had three blocks before halftime. After missing their first 10 3-point attempts, the Grizzlies got consecutive 3s from Green and Lee to tie the game at 41.

Memphis used an 18-4 run to move ahead by seven (52-45) and led 55-49 at the half. The Grizzlies shot 50 percent in the first half, but were 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

NOTES: Grizzlies G/F Tony Allen missed his third straight game with a left hamstring strain and isn’t expected to play Saturday against Washington. He was injured in a March 27 home loss to Golden State and did not participate in the Grizzlies’ two practices preceding Friday’s game. ... Oklahoma City is the only team this season to hold Memphis below 40 percent shooting from the field twice. The Thunder limited the Grizzlies to 37 percent on Feb. 11 in a 105-89 Oklahoma City win. ... Since the Thunder relocated to Oklahoma City, Grizzlies F Zach Randolph has more double-doubles (15) against the Thunder than any other NBA player. ... Already minus F Serge Ibaka (right knee surgery), F Nick Collison (left ankle sprain) and F Kevin Durant (right foot surgery) because of injuries, C Steven Adams injured his right ankle during Wednesday’s 135-131 loss to Dallas but played against Memphis on Friday night.