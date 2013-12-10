Preview: Thunder at Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a statement against one of the best the Eastern Conference has to offer, and they look to add some punctuation when they travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Tuesday. The Thunder have won 10 of 11 and are coming off an impressive 118-94 thrashing of Indiana, which holds the NBA’s best record. Oklahoma City should expect a tough test from the Hawks, who have won two in a row and scored 100 points or more in four straight games.

The Thunder are at their best when they’re able to get out in transition and work the ball into the paint for easy buckets, both of which they did well against the Pacers. “Pace is big for us every night,” Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook told the team’s website. “When we play at that pace, it’s going to be hard for teams to stop us.” Atlanta is 7-3 at home, including a 2-0 mark against visiting Western Conference teams, while Oklahoma City is 4-0 against the Eastern Conference.

TV: 7:30 p.m., FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (15-4): Oklahoma City is a pedestrian 5-4 on the road but it rolls into Atlanta with one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league. Kevin Durant (28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, five assists) and Russell Westbrook (21.3 points, 5.9 assists) are about as dynamic as any duo in the NBA, and Serge Ibaka (14.7 points, 9.9 rebounds) continues to develop into a top-tier post player. Third-year guard Reggie Jackson (11.6 points) has provided a nice spark off the bench and has hit double digits in scoring in five straight games.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (11-10): Atlanta has been a better team at the defensive end for most of the season but has come alive on offense recently. Forward Paul Millsap (16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds) has been a big part of the offensive resurgence, averaging 19.8 points and 11.8 rebounds over the past four games and going 8-of-17 from 3-point range over that span. Millsap and Al Horford (17.5 points, 8 rebounds) give the Hawks a nice post duo, and Atlanta runs the floor well enough that it might be able to limit the Thunder’s transition opportunities.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta SG Kyle Korver looks to extend his NBA-record streak of 90 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer.

2. Oklahoma City is 11-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

3. Horford has scored in double figures in 24 consecutive games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Thunder 106, Hawks 101