Preview: Thunder at Hawks

Atlanta has barely been challenged during a franchise record-tying 14-game win streak, but a quest for a new team standard will come against one of the league’s hotter teams. The Hawks aim for a record 15th straight victory Friday at home against Oklahoma City, which has won four in a row of its own. Atlanta’s dominant run continued with a 110-91 win over Indiana on Wednesday, when it improved to 2-0 on a seven-game homestand and had its 14th straight game in which it held a double-digit lead.

The Hawks’ balanced attack was on display once more, as 10 players scored before halftime and Jeff Teague and DeMarre Carroll led the way with 17 points apiece in Atlanta’s 28th win in 30 games overall. While the Thunder’s surge is not quite on that level, they have won 19 of 27 and are 3-0 on an Eastern Conference road swing after surviving in overtime against Washington on Wednesday. Superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combined for 66 points and Steven Adams grabbed 20 rebounds as Oklahoma City improved to 11-5 against the East.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (22-20): Even amid Oklahoma City’s surge, Durant had a bit of a slump, missing a career-high 14 consecutive 3-pointers before waking up to hit four late in the win at Washington. The reigning MVP made 5-of-7 triples while scoring 41 points in the last meeting with Atlanta and is shooting 45.2 percent from long range in 13 career games against the Hawks, his highest mark against an Eastern Conference opponent. Durant averages 29.2 points in their encounters, which is higher than his average against all but five other NBA teams.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (35-8): Carroll is not often at the top of the team’s scoring leaders as he was Wednesday but does the grunt work as a defensive standout to help make this unit blend so well. He tied a season high with four steals in the win over Indiana and had a third-quarter sequence that included one theft and a pair of 3-pointers, which has become a more prominent portion of his game. The veteran is 18-for-41 from 3-point range over his last nine games and is shooting a career-high 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage (38.8) while Oklahoma City is 27th (32.0).

2. Hawks C Al Horford is 39-of-51 from the floor over his last five games.

3. Oklahoma City is 8-3 in games played on a Friday.

PREDICTION: Hawks 104, Thunder 99