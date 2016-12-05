Preview: Thunder at Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder put their longest winning streak of the season on the line Monday, when they visit the Atlanta Hawks. With Sunday's 101-92 triumph at home over New Orleans, the Thunder have reeled off five straight victories for the first time since an eight-game run near the end of last season.

As usual, everything revolves around guard Russell Westbrook, who has matched the winning streak with five straight triple-doubles - the longest such run in the NBA since Michael Jordan recorded seven in a row in 1989. The Hawks are trending in the other direction with six consecutive losses, their longest slide since March 2014. The last two setbacks have come by an average of 40 points as Atlanta has fallen to 1-9 in its last 10 games, but the players are trying to maintain some perspective. "We just have to stop getting frustrated with each other," center Dwight Howard told reporters. "I think we got a little frustrated at times on the floor, and it showed. I think we need to do a little better job holding our composure and understand that it won't be like this the whole season."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (13-8): In addition to his 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists on Sunday, Westbrook committed 10 turnovers to tie a season high. He was able to do a little more work on the boards than usual when center Steven Adams - the team's second-leading rebounder - left the game with an ankle sprain that has his status in doubt for Monday. Shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who scored 16 points against the Pelicans, will be trying to improve upon his 28.9 percent mark from 3-point range on the road.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (10-11): Forward Paul Millsap has missed three straight games with a hip injury and is considered day-to-day, and his absence has been felt in a big way. Without its leading scorer (16.1 points), Atlanta has averaged 92 points on 42.3 percent shooting. Among the few bright spots has been shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who has averaged 15.7 points in 25.3 minutes off the bench during Millsap's absence.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City is 0-3 in the second half of back-to-back sets on the road.

2. Howard has recorded three double-doubles in his last four games and ranks fourth in the NBA behind Westbrook and two others with 14.

3. The home team has won each of the last five meetings.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, Hawks 103