Hawks top Thunder for 15th straight win

ATLANTA -- Oklahoma City came in with a mini-streak, but the Thunder couldn’t stop the Atlanta Hawks from a franchise-record 15th straight victory.

Forward Paul Millsap had 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks won for the 29th time in the past 31 games with a 103-93 victory over the Thunder before a sellout crowd of 19,203 on Friday night at Philips Arena.

The Hawks, who at 36-8 have the second-best record in the NBA, can no longer be referred to as a surprise. Not with what they’ve done since their last loss on Nov. 25.

“It’s great to make history,” Millsap said.

Guard Jeff Teague had 17 points and nine assists, and center Al Horford added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks, who lead the Eastern Conference by 6 1/2 games over Washington.

“Every game we step on the floor we believe we can win,” Teague said.

Guard Russell Westbrook scored 22 points for Oklahoma City, which had won four straight. Forward Kevin Durant added 21 points for the Thunder (22-21) but made just 8 of 22 shots from the floor.

“Kevin’s a shot maker,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “It’s hard to get him (to shoot like that). They’re good defensively.”

Related Coverage Preview: Thunder at Hawks

“They did a good job of loading it up and making it tough,” said Durant, who had torched the Hawks in the past. “But I felt like every shot I took was a makeable shot. It goes like that some nights.”

The Hawks tied the team record set in 1993 with a victory over Indiana on Wednesday and won just as decisively against the Thunder thanks to an impressive second half.

“The first half we stunk it up,” said Millsap, voicing the team’s high standards. “In the second half, we played our game and the shots started falling.”

Millsap, who had just five points at halftime, scored eight straight points as the Hawks went up 94-79 midway through the fourth quarter and the Thunder never threatened afterward.

“Millsap is a tough match-up for a lot of players in this league,” Brooks said. “He has all the tools to be an all-star.”

The Hawks led 66-58 midway through the third quarter after forward DeMarre Carroll hit from behind the arc, but the Thunder got within 79-75 going in the fourth on guard Reggie Jackson’s 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Atlanta, though, took charge with a 15-4 run and was safely ahead midway through the fourth quarter.

“It think the poise and confidence in the group is just growing,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The focus and mind and priority is in the right place.”

“They’re a good team,” Durant said. “Also, their home crowd has gotten better. I guess they have jumped on the bandwagon.”

Down 39-30 in the second quarter, the Hawks battled back to lead 48-47 at halftime on guard Kyle Korver’s two-hand breakaway dunk just before the buzzer after a steal and feed by Millsap.

It was the second dunk for the 3-point sharpshooter in two games after he had gone two years without throwing one down. He has just 17 in his career.

“I‘m glad I could give him the assist,” Millsap said.

The Thunder missed only one of their first five 3-point shots and led 30-23 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 10-0 run midway through the quarter.

Westbrook had all 13 of his first-half points in the opening quarter and Durant, hounded by Carroll all game, had eight of his 12.

With the Hawks turning up the defensive pressure, Oklahoma City shot just 31.8 percent from the field in the second quarter after making 45.8 in the first. They finished at 41.4 percent to 48.2 percent by the Hawks.

The Hawks also had a 47-36 edge on the boards and went 13-for-13 from the foul line.

“What we’ve done is very impressive, but we have to continue to grind each day,” Teague said.

NOTES: Hawks G Kyle Korver, shooting a league-best 53.3 percent from behind the arc, has been confirmed for the 3-point contest as part of All-Star weekend. ... Atlanta’s Mike Budenholzer will coach the East team on Feb. 15 in New York. ... Friday night’s sellout was the seventh in the past nine home games for the Hawks. ... Hawks G Shelvin Mack sat out his third game with a left calf strain sustained Saturday in Chicago. There is no timetable for his return. ... Rookie F Grant Jerrett, who has averaged 1.8 points in four games for the Thunder, was returned to the NBA Development League. ... The Thunder and Hawks play March 20 in Oklahoma City. ... The Thunder swept the Hawks the past two seasons. ... The Thunder’s five-game road trip ends Sunday in Cleveland. ... The Hawks’ 110-91 victory over Indiana on Wednesday was the sixth time this season that they never trailed. ... The Hawks, who host Minnesota on Sunday, have four games remaining during a seven-game homestand. They don’t play on the road until Feb. 2 at New Orleans.