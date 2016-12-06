EditorsNote: Adds Westbrook comment

Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Hawks

ATLANTA -- Russell Westbrook's triple-double streak continued Monday night as did the team streaks of the Oklahoma Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook had 32 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as Oklahoma City prevailed 102-99 to boost its winning streak to six and extend the Hawks' stretch of losses to seven.

It was the sixth consecutive triple-double by Westbrook and his 11th of the season in 22 games. The streak is the longest in the NBA since Michael Jordan did it for seven consecutive games in 1989.

"What Russell is doing is incredible, remarkable. It's something the league hasn't seen like this in a long, long time," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "But I also give Russell, and our guys, a lot of credit. We're a team. ... They're all trying to make each other better."

The Hawks, who had lost their previous two games by 36 and 44 points, cut a 15-point lead to 90-87 midway the fourth quarter, but Westbrook scored seven straight points in a key stretch and the Thunder (14-8) held on after their star made two free throws with 1:18 remaining.

After getting the ball with 9.6 seconds remaining down by three points, the Hawks (10-12) hoped to get a quick two if available. Tim Hardaway Jr., though, fumbled the ball before missing a long 3-point shot at the buzzer.

"The ball popped a little out of my hand," said Hardaway, a secondary option on the play. "(Then) I was just trying to go for the tie."

Westbrook said, "We made it tough on them. We just got a stop when he needed one."

Paul Millsap, returning for the Hawks after missing three games with a hip injury, scored 24 points, Dennis Schroder had 17 points and eight assists, and Kyle Korver came off the bench to score 15 points.

Anthony Morrow had 15 points and Victor Oladipo scored 14 for the Thunder, who got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Steven Adams.

Shaking off a cold shooting start, Westbrook had 16 points in the third quarter as the Thunder outscored the Hawks 28-15 to lead 83-69. He was 7 of 8 from the field in the quarter, his only miss from the floor coming on one of his four 3-point attempts.

"He got hot there for a little stretch and hit a couple of jumpers," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "When he does that and he's getting to the rim and he's including his teammates ... That's why he's on a roll right now."

Westbrook, averaging 31 points, 10.9 rebounds and 11.3 assists, finished 10 of 22 from the floor and 9 of 14 from the foul line. He had one block, one steal and four turnovers.

"He does so many different things," said Thabo Sefolosha, a former Thunder teammate who had to try and defend Westbrook. "He has such a high energy level. You have to try to take his air space, contest his shot. He made a bunch tonight."

Westbrook, who has 48 triple-doubles in his career, helped the Thunder pull away after leading by just a point at halftime when the Hawks closed the second quarter on a 10-1 run to make it 55-54.

Westbrook was 1 of 7 from the floor in the first half and had just five points to go with his eight assists and seven rebounds.

"I think he was just kind of biding his time, seeing what was going to be open," Donovan said. "He's reading the game in his mind and then he's going to take advantage of the opportunities that he thinks are there."

Millsap had seven points in each of the first two quarters in his return to match Adams' total and Korver scored all 10 of his first-half points in the second quarter, hitting both of his 3-point attempts and 4 of 5 shots overall.

There were 23 combined turnovers in a first half that was most memorable for a thunderous dunk by Oladipo over Dwight Howard, who had no points and three fouls at the break.

Howard finished with six points and seven rebounds.

"Any time you can win two in a row in a back-to-back situation, it's always positive," said Donovan, whose team defeated New Orleans at home on Sunday.

NOTES: F Paul Millsap's return after missing three games with a strained left hip wasn't the only lineup change for the Hawks. F/G Thabo Sefolosha started instead of F/G Kyle Korver. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the change wasn't temporary. "I think Kyle can be really effective off the bench," Budenholzer said before the game. "I think it will be beneficial for both of them and us." ... Thunder C Steven Adams started despite spraining his left ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's victory over New Orleans and missing the rest of the game. "They got ahead of it (with treatment)," coach Billy Donovan said. "Having it happen early (in the game) probably helped." ... The Hawks will host Miami on Wednesday in just their fourth home game of 12 overall so far this season. ... The Thunder are off until a home game with Houston on Friday.