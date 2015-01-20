Preview: Thunder at Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder can move above .500 for the first time all season when they travel to Miami to face the Heat on Tuesday. The Thunder started 3-12 while stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were battling injuries, but they’ve won two straight and seven of 11 to complete their climb out of the early hole. The Heat haven’t seen .500 since the first week of December, but they’ve won three of four to maintain the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Thunder still have work to do to get back in the playoff picture — they’re three games behind eighth-place Phoenix — but started a tough five-game road trip with an impressive 127-99 win at Orlando on Sunday. “We were clicking on all cylinders this time,” Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks told reporters. “We haven’t played well in our last three road games, but we came out with a road-trip mentality.” Miami has won seven of the past eight meetings, including the 2012 NBA Finals, and the teams split two contests last season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (20-20): Oklahoma City has hit its stride offensively, scoring 127 points in each of the past two games and averaging 106.6 while winning 17 of its last 25. Durant (25.4 points, 6.9 rebounds) has scored 21 or more points in seven of eight games since returning from his most recent injury, averaging 28.6 points and nine rebounds over that stretch. Newcomer Dion Waiters has provided a spark off the bench since coming over from Cleveland, scoring 15 or more points in his last four games.

ABOUT THE HEAT (18-22): Miami wrapped up a five-game West Coast road trip with a 95-83 win at Sacramento on Friday, finishing 3-2 on the trek despite playing the last two games without leading scorer Dwyane Wade (22.1 points, 5.6 assists). Chris Bosh (21.6 points, 7.7 rebounds) and Luol Deng (14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds) put up big numbers against the Kings, but while Wade (hamstring) could return Tuesday, Deng (illness) is questionable. The Heat clamped down on defense on the trip, allowing 90 points or fewer in all three of their wins.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City’s final four games on the trip are against Eastern Conference teams in line for the playoffs; after playing the Heat, the Thunder travel to Washington, Atlanta and Cleveland.

2. Miami is 1-20 when tied or trailing after three quarters.

3. The Thunder have shot 50 percent or better in five of their last 11 games and are hitting 55 percent from the field in their past two contests.

PREDICTION: Thunder 103, Heat 96